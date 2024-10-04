October 2024 WMNF News & Notes

Randi M. Zimmerman, WMNF General Manager

Before I tell you about the ways WMNF has and will continue to expand thanks to your support, I want to extend my sympathy to those affected by Hurricane Helene. We are a vibrant, diverse, and strong community, and we’ll get through this, together.

We have so many plans at WMNF for the next fiscal year. We have been upgrading our infrastructure with new software and are still tweaking our online presence and app. We also hope you are enjoying how these platforms enhance the sounds of independent artists and information you won’t hear anywhere else brought to you by our amazing on air programmers. I believe this because of the reasons below.

WMNF was honored to be voted Best Radio Station of the Tampa Bay area by the readers of Creative Loafing for 2024. We have an award-winning news team with two Florida Association of Broadcast Journalist awards and one Edward R. Murrow award winner. We have developed stronger relationships with statewide organizations like the Florida Public Radio Emergency Network and local ones like The Gabber, all so we continue to grow in and beyond our Tampa Bay area. When produced news reports from WMNF are picked up by other radio stations, or when public affairs shows are downloaded from various audio platforms, your values and views are amplified 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.

As we grow, we are also able to better identify some of our needs. We know that in order to have a financially viable WMNF Tropical Heatwave event for 2025, we need some big sponsors. You can find all the information you need by clicking here on how you or someone you know can keep our eclectic musical extravaganza going strong. Our goal is to get commitments for $60,000 in sponsorships by Thanksgiving. So much has changed in the Tampa Bay area, but the abundant smiles at a Tropical Heatwave are eternal, including the shared stories from Heatwaves past. WMNF wants to continue to provide this festival bigger-than-life event because it is also one of the ways how we meet our mission.

If you are receiving this message, it is because you already deeply care about WMNF, independent media, and how community radio makes lives better. Thank you! We will keep doing what we’re doing as long as you keep doing what you’re doing.

In October, the WMNF mission is Empowering People with Disabilities. We can empower ourselves when we register to vote. Note that the last day to register to vote in Florida is Monday, October 7th.

Regards,

Randi M. Zimmerman

General Manager, WMNF 88.5FM