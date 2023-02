Share this:

Local N.A.A.C.P. President and V.P. (Yvette Lewis and Daryl Hych) visits the forum and announced the ACT-SO Program. ACT-SO stands for Afro Academic Cultural Technological Scientific Olympics, “Olympics of the Mind”. There was continued discussion of black history studies, erasure and de-funding of local Black history including cemeteries, museums and neighborhoods.

Today marked the original meeting in Paris, France in 1919 of the 1st Pan-African Congress.