Pat Kemp talks congress and county commission, while Springs Council discusses Florida State Parks development proposal

Pat Kemp at WMNF in Tampa, Florida on Aug. 23, 2024.

Pat Kemp is beyond busy these days. After a career that started in the office of U.S. Rep. Kathy Castor, she was first elected to Hillsborough County Commission in 2016 where she is now term-limited. Now, Kemp, who once chaired the Hillsborough County Democratic Party, is running to unseat Republican U.S. Rep. Laurel Lee’s seat in Florida’s 15th Congressional District.

She joined The Skinny to talk about the issues on commission, and polls that show that Lee might not be sitting as pretty as pundits might think when it comes to the November ballot.

On the second half of the show, Ryan Smart, a water policy expert and Executive Director of Florida Springs Council, joined in to talk in advance of public meetings where the state will hear feedback on its controversial plan to develop nine of Florida’s state parks—including Hillsborough River State Park and Honeymoon Island.