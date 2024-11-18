Perez, Sirois and Duggan are backed as leaders in the Florida Legislature

Aerial drone photo of the Florida State Capitol Building and museum. By felixmizioznikov via iStock for WMNF News circa 2023.

©2024 The News Service of Florida

As Rep. Daniel Perez, R-Miami, prepares to take over Tuesday as House speaker, the House Republican caucus on Monday approved Rep. Tyler Sirois, R-Merritt Island, as majority leader and Rep. Wyman Duggan, R-Jacksonville, as speaker pro tempore.

“As a Republican conference, we have much to celebrate,” Sirois said during a caucus meeting in the House chamber. “Americans returned a Floridian to the White House. Our governor led the charge to defeat two disastrous (constitutional) amendments. And Speaker-designate Danny Perez returned a Republican super-majority to the Florida House.”

Republicans are poised to begin the 2025 legislative session with 85 members, compared to 35 Democrats.

Sirois also referred to DeSantis leading efforts to defeat proposed constitutional amendments on the recreational use of marijuana and abortion rights. Sirois also will serve as chair of a new Security & Threat Assessment Committee, which was created by Perez.

The Legislature on Tuesday will hold a one-day organization session, with Perez becoming House speaker and Sen. Ben Albritton, R-Wauchula, becoming Senate president.

House Republicans on Monday also reaffirmed their backing of Perez to become speaker. As speaker pro tempore, Duggan will be a top lieutenant to Perez.

He also will serve as chair of the Ways & Means Committee.