Robin Milcowitz: Graphic Artist, Community Champion, and WMNF’s Creative Force

Meet the creator behind our Artist-Designed 45th Birthday T-Shirt

Robin Milcowitz is a vibrant thread in Tampa’s colorful tapestry, weaving her creative magic into the city’s cultural fabric. As the resident graphic designer for WMNF 88.5FM, Tampa’s beloved community radio station, Robin’s artistic touch reverberates through the airwaves and beyond.

Born in the era of peace signs and flower power, Robin carries the free-spirited essence of the ’60s in her heart. Her designs for WMNF encapsulate a true love for the station and all those who listen. At WMNF, Robin has been more than just a designer; she’s been the visual voice of the station’s mission. Her posters for the station’s famous Tropical Heatwave music festival are collector’s items, capturing the essence of Tampa’s vibrant music scene with a groovy, retro flair that pays homage to the city’s rich cultural history. Even though she’s taken a step back from full-time graphic design, she continues her long-standing journey with WMNF as their new Membership Coordinator.

She’s a passionate advocate for Tampa’s green spaces, often volunteering for community cleanups along Sligh Avenue in Tampa’s Historic Seminole Heights and participating in community gardens.

In a city known for its sunshine, Robin Milcowitz is a radiant beam of creativity, her hippie heart and artistic soul brightening Tampa one design at a time. Whether she’s crafting a new logo for a local restaurant or designing promotional materials for WMNF’s latest fundraiser, Robin’s work is a testament to the power of art to build community and spread love – a true Tampa treasure.

She’s a mother of two, one of whom is getting their BFA at USF and the other is chef-ing it up in Nashville, TN. She’s still happily married after 24 years and goes back and forth between wondering who is luckier.

“When I realized this year was WMNF’s 45th Birthday, I couldn’t help but come up with a design that could pull in the station’s wicked new logo and a hat tip to old 45 records. WMNF is the first station (besides classical stations) that I heard playing vintage records from the 30s and 40s and I was floored by not only hearing old music like that but, it was ACTUALLY on vinyl. So – it all kind of fell into place. Hope everyone likes the design and hope I get the chance to meet some more of you very soon!”

“I get to say thank you to so many people that support the station, every day, but for right now, I’d like to thank WMNF and all the people involved in keeping it on the air for all of their dedication to such a great media outlet. There really is no other like it. Thank you, WMNF and all that that entails.”

