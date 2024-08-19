Donate Now!
Rolling in the fun: Highlights from the WMNF Bowling Party!

Posted on by Maddy Ruyle
The Dudes

This past Sunday, August 18th, our WMNF family laced up their bowling shoes and hit the lanes at Pin Chasers for the much-anticipated Rollin’ with the Dudes and Dudettes Bowling Party! Bowlers of all ages came together for an afternoon filled with exciting cosmic bowling, where the atmosphere was as vibrant as the neon lights and the fun was limitless!

As the lights dimmed and the cyber bowling began, the alley buzzed with the laughter, joy, and camaraderie of the WMNF 88.5 Tampa community. The competitive spirit of the Big Lebowski was in the air, with bowlers channeling their inner champions and bringing their A-game to the lanes.

Congratulations to Team Greaves Construction for clinching the first-place prize, and a shout-out to Team King’s Court, our runners-up. A special nod goes to Carl Vervisch for securing the highest individual score of the day with an impressive 187!

We would like to extend a big thank you to our WMNF community for bowling with us and continuing to show your support for volunteer-powered, listener-supported, commercial-free radio.

Here’s to a fantastic event where every strike was a celebration, and every frame was filled with community spirit!

 

Check out some pictures from the event down below!
Bowling Party image
bowling party
bowling party
bowling party
bowling party

 

