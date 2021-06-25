“Seeking Validation” on Morning Energy

Share this:

After 25 years of hosting The Oprah Winfrey Show, Oprah Winfrey had these words to say to her audience during her last episode in 2009, “I’ve talked to nearly 30,000 people on this show and all 30,000 had one thing in common. They all wanted validation.”

According to the Oxford English Dictionary, validation is defined as, “recognition or affirmation that a person or their feelings or opinions are valid or worthwhile.”

The need for validation starts when we are young. As parents, validation is not about agreeing with our kids rather it is about giving them the space and freedom to express their emotions while re-framing from judging, criticizing, or ignoring them.

Validation is also important in our relationship with our spouse or significant other. Validation can lead to increased love and intimacy, by simply changing our dialogue during disagreements and including phrases like:”You’re Right” or “You have a point”.

Unfortunately, the need for validation can also become unhealthy lead to anxiety, depression, low-self esteem and addictive behaviors.

On Morning Energy we are going to spend time exploring the impact of validation in various areas of our lives.

Join me, Renna Reddick Friday from 4 to 6 a.m. for a special musical journey about this topic! I am definitely looking forward to spending time with you on the airwaves and sharing your energy!!!

Morning Energy