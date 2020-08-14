“Simple Living” on Morning Energy

Share this:

Simple Living is defined as a number of different voluntary practices to simplify one’s lifestyle. These practices may include: reducing one’s possession and/or increasing self-sufficiency.

Simple living is distinct from those living in forced poverty (which is not a voluntary lifestyle choice). In essence Simple living is being satisfied with what you have rather than what you want.

On Morning Energy, we are going to spend time sharing useful information about how we can simplify our lives in an effort to become the best version of ourselves.

Join me, Renna Reddick Friday from 4 to 6 a.m. for a special musical journey about this topic!

I am definitely looking forward to spending time with you on the airwaves and sharing your energy!!!