SOTD 10/2/24: The Rails by Tropico BLVD

The WMNF Song of the Day is The Rails by Tropico BLVD from St. Pete.

The quirky, soulful, sun-shine-fueled rock band from St Petersburg sounds like, as the band says “summer on acid.” Their influences include Fleetwood Mac, Arcade Fire, & The Grateful Dead.

Tropico BLVD released their studio single ‘The Rails’ in 2019. It has become a mainstay of their live shows. This SOTD is a version they performed on WMNF’s Live Music Showcase with Ken Apperson. Join Host Ken Apperson, Mark Perfetti, and the LMS Crew every Friday as they broadcast performances from local and national artists live from the Mike Eisenstadt Studio at WMNF. Tune in to catch the interviews and performances live right here at 2pm on wmnf.org and on your radio at 88.5FM.

Tropico BLVD’s latest track ‘Bloom’ is out everywhere.

Oh, and it is pronounced Traw-PEE-Koh, BTW.