Island Funk and Moving Violations – Tropico Blvd

The perfect vibe to kick off your weekend, Tropico Blvd cruises into the live music studio! This episode is filled with great music, psychedelic experiences, and a run in with the police on the way to the station!

Live Music Showcase is live on WMNF every Friday at 2pm (after the news headlines). Join host Ken Apperson and crew as we feature local and national bands from all walks of life. Every week an new band joins us in studio to perform their music and share the story behind it.

About Tropico Blvd

Pronounced Traw-PEE-Koh

The quirky, soulful, sun-shine-fueled rock band from St Petersburg sounds like summer on acid. A muscular five-piece with a unique sound & a communal vibe combined with their strong songwriting with dual singers bring an energetic & hypnotic live show. Their influences include Fleetwood Mac, Arcade Fire, & The Grateful Dead.

Tropico Blvd released their studio single ‘The Rails’ in 2019 establishing a new direction in the group. In 2020, they founded their indie music label Elseware Playhaus releasing their singles Drunk Uncle, Rocks Fall & most recently ‘Slide’.

During the worldwide lockdown, each member focused on songwriting and personal projects and released two remixes the deep house remix ‘The Rails – Unseen Illusion Mix’ & the dubstep-infused ‘Drugs – Hippie Crack Remix’ in April 2021.

In 2023 the band took a year-long hiatus from performing to focus on studio work and finding a permanent drummer.

In 2024 the band performed their first show in almost two years at the Blueberry Patch in Gulfport.

Their latest track ‘Bloom’ is out everywhere.