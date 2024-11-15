Donate Now!
Back
Donate Now!

SOTD 11/15/24: Joyride by Karina Rykman

Posted on by Nate Bonilla-Warford
Share

No one is have more fun out there than Karina Rykman. The indie jam pop bassist can be seen everywhere, from playing Hulaween, to jumping up and down on stage in Marco Benevento’s band, to just smiling on her tour bus.

The WMNF Song of the Day for November 15, 2024 is Joyride by Karina Rykman.

Hailing from New York City, Rykman starting her first band at age 13. She released her debut album, JOYRIDE via AWAL in August 2023. Written & recorded with childhood friend and producer Gabe Monro, the album serves as a vivid canvas for Rykman’s vibrant expression & chameleonic songcraft. JOYRIDE features Phish’s Trey Anastasio as co-producer & featured musician, contributing guitar on five of the album’s nine tracks.

You can experience Karina Rykman’s infectious energy at the this ever Sunshine Hootenanny Nov 21-23, 2024 at the Florida Sand Music Ranch with artists, moe, Dogs in a Pile, The Reality, Tru phonic, and many more.

Find out more: https://www.karinarykman.com/

Tags
,

You may also like

“THE LIBERATION OF THE HEART, MIND, AND SOUL” ON MORNING ENERGY

“Let go of your attachment of being right and suddenly...

SOTD 11/14/24: Bottle the Sun by Never Heavy

A hopeful song based on nuclear physics: The WMNF Song...

SOTD 11/12/24: Rainbow Lightning by Dizgo

The WMNF Song of the Day for November 12, 2024...

SOTD 11/11/24: Name of the Game by The Mavericks

Today is Veterans day. We can also thank some musical...

Ways to listen

WMNF is listener-supported. That means we don't advertise like a commercial station, and we're not part of a university.

88.5FM
Apple & Android App wmnf.org
Smart Speaker

Ways to support

WMNF volunteers have fun providing a variety of needed services to keep your community radio station alive and kickin'.

Donate Planned Giving Employer Gift Matching Volunteer Donate a car Start a Fundraiser Donate Property

Follow us on Instagram

WMNF885
The WMNF Record Sale is just around the corner and our Selection is good enough to eat! Just kidding! Do not eat Vinyl! Play it! This #Throwbackthursday is a reminder to mark your calendars for this fun chance to add to your vinyl collection and support community radio! See you there! CLICK EVENTS IN LINKTREE for info! #Events #community #wmnf #recordsale 🎶 Don’t miss the WMNF's Live Music Showcase Replay featuring Divine AF! This Friday at 2pm dive into a multigenerational, LGBTQ collective blending Americana, Blues, Funk, and Soul into an unforgettable journey. Each song and performer brings a unique energy you won’t want to miss! 🔥 CLICK LISTEN IN LINKTREE #LiveMusicShowcase #DivineAF #WMNF #Americana #SoulfulSounds 🎙️ Tune in to Talking Animals with guest host Beverly Capshaw! 🐾🌿 Wed at 11 AM on WMNF Discover the wonders of The Green Swamp with naturalist Paul Jensen. From panthers to black bears, this vital habitat is teeming with wildlife you didn’t know was in your backyard! Don’t miss it! CLICK LISTEN IN LINKTREE! 🐊🐻 #WMNF#FloridaWildlife #GreenSwamp Do you LOVE Skipper's Smokehouse? 🎸 We know we do! 🥳 A HUGE thanks to all the incredible bands that rocked our Talking Heads Tribute Event! 🙌❤️ Thank you, Skippers, for always being the perfect spot with mouth-watering food! 🍔🍻 Check out these awesome pics by the Fantastic Jeffrey Moellering! 📸 Curious about what's next? Hit that events button and snag your tickets to join the fun! ➡️ wmnf.org See you at the next one! #Events #community #wmnf #LiveMusic #GoodTimes #SkippersSmokehouse 🎶✨ The WMNF RECORD SALE is November 16th from 11 AM to 4 PM, and what better way to celebrate than with a retro vinyl pic? 🎶✨ If you love vinyl as much as we do, be sure to stop by and check out our selection! Find your new favorite albums and support community radio - it’s a win-win! 🎧💿❤️ CLICK EVENTS IN LINKTREE FOR INFO! #WMNF #VinylLovers #CommunityRadio #throwbackthursday
WMNF 88.5 FM Tampa
The Morning Show Friday
Player position: