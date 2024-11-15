SOTD 11/15/24: Joyride by Karina Rykman

No one is have more fun out there than Karina Rykman. The indie jam pop bassist can be seen everywhere, from playing Hulaween, to jumping up and down on stage in Marco Benevento’s band, to just smiling on her tour bus.

The WMNF Song of the Day for November 15, 2024 is Joyride by Karina Rykman.

Hailing from New York City, Rykman starting her first band at age 13. She released her debut album, JOYRIDE via AWAL in August 2023. Written & recorded with childhood friend and producer Gabe Monro, the album serves as a vivid canvas for Rykman’s vibrant expression & chameleonic songcraft. JOYRIDE features Phish’s Trey Anastasio as co-producer & featured musician, contributing guitar on five of the album’s nine tracks.

You can experience Karina Rykman’s infectious energy at the this ever Sunshine Hootenanny Nov 21-23, 2024 at the Florida Sand Music Ranch with artists, moe, Dogs in a Pile, The Reality, Tru phonic, and many more.

Find out more: https://www.karinarykman.com/