SOTD 11/21/24: Always and Forever by SOPHIE

The WMNF Song of the Day for November 21, 2024 is Always and Forever by SOPHIE ft. Hannah Diamond.

The producer, musician, singer and DJ known as SOPHIE passed away unexpectedly from a climbing accident. SOPHIE’s posthumous record SOPHIE created by SOPHIE and some of her most cherished collaborators. Close to completion when she tragically died, it has been lovingly finished by those who hold her closest. As SOPHIE’s brother, studio manager, and most trusted sounding board for over a decade, Benny Long was heavily involved in the release of Oil Of Every Pearl’s Un-insides, with mastering, production, and mixing credits to his name. The two then worked together over several years developing the concept and production of this follow-up album, which Benny has lovingly completed, honoring SOPHIE’s vision.

Hannah Diamond said on Instagram:

‘Always and Forever’ was a few years in the making – it started with her sharing a note with me she had been writing on her phone about loving and missing me….. Fast forward to 2020 and we were lying around in her room talking about our friendship memories… things we’ve done together like the first time we met & where things are at now. We worked that notes doc she had sent me into lyrics and ‘Always and Forever’ turned from a shared dream into a real song.