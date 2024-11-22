SOTD 11/22/24: Things Just Get Away from You by Three for Silver

Sometimes the best laid plans of mice and/or men often just wind up going sideways, no matter how hard the mice and/or men try. That is the theme of the WMNF Song of the Day for Friday, November 22, 2024, Things Just Get Away from You by Pacific Northwest band Three for Silver.

Three For Silver can be hard to describe. Some terms like doomfolk, apocalypso, mythic americana are thrown around. On Bandcamp, they boil it down to “made up music played on made up instruments by made up people”.

Three For Silver features one-of-a-kind instruments you’ve never seen playing styles mixed in ways you’ve never heard. They have performed all over the world and has partnered with the US State Department for ongoing cultural exchange tours. Three for Silver is currently on tour in the Czech Republic.

You can find out more on: https://www.threeforsilver.com/