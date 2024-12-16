Donate Now!
SOTD 12/16/24: Turn Back by Peter Kaszas

Posted on December 16, 2024 • by Nate Bonilla-Warford
The WMNF Song of the Day for December 16, 2024 is Turn Back by Hungarian drummer and singer Peter Kaszas.

‘Turn Back’ is a soulful song filled with the sounds of a warm organ, a smooth guitar and a groove-induced rhythm segment. Kaszas’ emotive vocals are awash with infatuation and passion.

The Hungarian artist began studying classical percussion at 6-years-old, and was awarded a scholarship at the acclaimed Berklee College of Music.

About Turn Back Kaszas says, “It’s a cool groovy song about our hero who is trying to get back together with his/her lover. The words perfectly capture what I tried to express with the music.”

