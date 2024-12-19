Donate Now!
SOTD 12/19/24: Go Be Free by Sonny Gullage

Posted on December 19, 2024 • by Nate Bonilla-Warford
The WMNF Song of the Day for December 19, 2024 is Go Be Free by Sonny Gullage.

We hear a lot of new music at WMNF. Mostly by artists we are familiar with, but sometime a new-comer to the scene will simply blow us away in the first minute. That is the case with 25-year old New Orleans, Louisiana-based modern bluesman Sonny Gullage. Chicago Blues Guide, Rock & Blues Muse, Blues Rock Review all feel the same way. The Blind Pig recording artist is also an official Hammond Organ Artist.

“It was almost a revelation when I discovered I could sing the blues—it just flowed out of me—and I realized that’s how I wanted to connect with people,” Sonny shares on his Spotify bio. “When I sing, I don’t sing for people to understand me, I sing for people to understand themselves.”

Go Be Free is the title track off Sonny’s debut album that dropped in August 2024.

Follow him: https://www.instagram.com/sonny_gullage/

Thanks for scrolling all the way down to the bottom the post. 🙂 You can find out more ways to listen to WMNF Song of the Day here, and you can submit your own original music for consideration here.

