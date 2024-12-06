SOTD 12/6/24: The Monkey’s Paw by Redroot

We feature TREMENDOUS diversity in music here at WMNF. Music from all over the world. Music in every genre. Sometimes Songs of the Day are made by artists who fly in songwriters from Sweden to work with super-producers from L.A.. Sometimes they are homegrown creative people who record songs in their living room to express themselves. Today’s SOTD is the latter.

The WMNF Song of the Day for Friday December 6, 2024 is The Monkey’s Paw by Redroot.

Redroot is the stage name of Scott Davidson, a Gainesville, FL area DIY “indie-whatever” musician. He specializes in short, raw, observational works that express his thoughts of dealing with life in the modern world. He also has a sense of humor, as judged by the EP cover art.

The Monkey’s Paw is off his November 22, 2024 EP entitled “An Outlet”.

More info: https://www.instagram.com/redrootgnv/