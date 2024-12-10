Donate Now!
Back
Donate Now!

SOTD 12/9/24: The Garage by Caleb Caudle

Posted on December 10, 2024 • by Nate Bonilla-Warford
Share

The WMNF Song of the Day for Tuesday December 9th is The Garage by Caleb Caudle.

Caudle & The Sweet Critters are performing this Saturday, December 14th at Bayboro Brewing Co. in St. Pete. Special guest Geri X opens the evening.

Caudle’s critically acclaimed catalog includes features on Rolling Stone’s “10 New Country Artists You Need To Know” and “The 10 Best Country and Americana Songs To Hear Now” along with NPR’s “Songs We Love”. His songs have been featured on CMT’s Nashville and Netflix’s The Ranch. When Caleb isn’t touring the world, he resides in Nashville, TN.

Caudle has had a close relationship with WMNF. You can listen to multiple of his interviews with WMNF’s Marcie Finkelstein, of Saturday morning’s Words & Music here.

Buy Tickets Here

For more info on Caleb Caudle: https://www.calebcaudle.com

Tags
,

Leave a Reply

  • (will not be published)

XHTML: You can use these tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

You may also like

A night to remember: Keller Williams at Skipper’s Smokehouse

We had a truly unforgettable night at Skipper’s Smokehouse, where...

SOTD 12/9/24: Ignition, Sneakers by Lia Kohl

The WMNF Song of the Day for Monday December 9,...

SOTD 12/6/24: The Monkey’s Paw by Redroot

The WMNF Song of the Day for Friday December 6,...

Local organization unveils latest public piano

Tampa Tunes is a nonprofit organization founded by a prior...

Ways to listen

WMNF is listener-supported. That means we don't advertise like a commercial station, and we're not part of a university.

88.5FM
Apple & Android App wmnf.org
Smart Speaker

Ways to support

WMNF volunteers have fun providing a variety of needed services to keep your community radio station alive and kickin'.

Donate Planned Giving Employer Gift Matching Volunteer Donate a car Start a Fundraiser Donate Property
WMNF 88.5 FM Tampa
Wide Awake America
Player position: