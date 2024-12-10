SOTD 12/9/24: The Garage by Caleb Caudle

The WMNF Song of the Day for Tuesday December 9th is The Garage by Caleb Caudle.

Caudle & The Sweet Critters are performing this Saturday, December 14th at Bayboro Brewing Co. in St. Pete. Special guest Geri X opens the evening.

Caudle’s critically acclaimed catalog includes features on Rolling Stone’s “10 New Country Artists You Need To Know” and “The 10 Best Country and Americana Songs To Hear Now” along with NPR’s “Songs We Love”. His songs have been featured on CMT’s Nashville and Netflix’s The Ranch. When Caleb isn’t touring the world, he resides in Nashville, TN.

Caudle has had a close relationship with WMNF. You can listen to multiple of his interviews with WMNF’s Marcie Finkelstein, of Saturday morning’s Words & Music here.

For more info on Caleb Caudle: https://www.calebcaudle.com