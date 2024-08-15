Donate Now!
SOTD: 8/15/24: Koi Pond by Dionysus

Posted on by Nate Bonilla-Warford
The WMNF Song of the Day is Koi Pond by Dionysus. They are a Gainesville-based band known for their dynamic blend of combination of jazz, house, funk, and hip-hop. Their mission is to foster community through their art and bring a new perspective on live instrumentation to the listener.

Dionysus is playing at New World Music Hall in Tampa with Sauce Pocket on August 17th. They are also playing Hulaween at Spirit of the Suwannee Music Park in Live Oak, Florida this October.

Link 1: https://www.dionysusband.com/

Link 2: https://www.instagram.com/dionysus.band/

You can find out more about WMNF Song of the Day, learn how to submit your music for consideration as Song of the Day, and find out ways to listen on our webpage.  https://www.wmnf.org/events/song-of-the-day/

