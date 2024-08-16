Donate Now!
Back
Donate Now!

SOTD 8/16/24: Pasta Priest by Soft Cuff

Posted on by Nate Bonilla-Warford
Share

The WMNF Song of the Day is Pasta Priest by Soft Cuff. They are an Instrumental cinematic psych groove from St Pete.

Soft Cuff shared this about the song: “Written and recorded by Mikey Bostinto and Brian Schanck, Pasta Priest sounds like a food fight, all starts out well, at a nicely dressed table rich with a spread of savory grooves and tasty guitar, but the bass foreshadows an uneasy feeling at the table…..what ensues is an all out barrage of fuzzed out wah guitar smothered in synth ripping over a sonic suplex through the dinner table. Will you pass the Parmesan?”

Soft Cuff was recently featured on the cover of Creative Loafing, in a article that is highly recommended. https://www.cltampa.com/tampa/IssueArchives?issue=18263715

Their Soft Cuff EP drops today, available everywhere. They are playing a release party at the St. Pete VFW Post 39.

Link 1 : Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/softcuff/

Link 2: https://softcuff.bandcamp.com/album/soft-cuff-ep

You can find out more about WMNF Song of the Day, learn how to submit your music for consideration as Song of the Day, and find out ways to listen on our webpage.  https://www.wmnf.org/events/song-of-the-day/

Happy Friday!

Tags
, ,

You may also like

“Being Your Brother’s Keeper” on Morning Energy

“Am I my brother’s keeper?“ is a well known response given...

Black Women’s Empowerment

Drawn from research conducted over the course of a decade,...

8/14/24 SOTD: NTOB by Shelby Sol

The WMNF Song of the Day is NTOB by Shelby...

8/13/24 SOTD: Paging Dr. Beef by Sauce Pocket

Sauce Pocket is an up-and-coming band from Jacksonville, known for...

Ways to listen

WMNF is listener-supported. That means we don't advertise like a commercial station, and we're not part of a university.

88.5FM
Apple & Android App wmnf.org
Smart Speaker

Ways to support

WMNF volunteers have fun providing a variety of needed services to keep your community radio station alive and kickin'.

Donate Planned Giving Volunteer Donate a car Start a Fundriser Donate Property

Follow us on Instagram

WMNF885
FRIDAY ON WMNF's Live Music Showcase Tune in for the Fantastic Damon Fowler an American electric blues and blues rock singer, guitarist, and songwriter. All music noted that Throwback to an unforgettable visit from the incredibly talented @iammwiza It's been a while since we had the pleasure of hosting him in our studio, but those golden vocals remain fresh in our minds and continue to keep us grooving. If you're a fan of jazzy, smooth vibes, his music is a must-add to your playlist! #wmnf #Music #communityradio Tune in to WMNF for a 3 hour journey twisting in the dark thru the ghostly underworld of alternative music midnite till 3am on wmnf 88.5fm..!!! Follow MikeB for the playlist sneak peeks. #wmnf #music CLICK LISTEN in LINKTREE to listen. Retro Throwback Thursday is back! 🎉 Today, we’re reminiscing about a very special furry friend who made a star appearance on our Talking Animals series. Hosted by the wonderful Duncan Strauss, Talking Animals airs every Wednesday from 11am-12pm and is the perfect place to feed your love for animal education, news, discussion, and comedy! Talking Animals episodes can be streamed at ➡️ www.wmnf.org/events/talking-animals/ 🐶 #memories #throwbackthursday #wmnf 🌟🎸 **Rock Star Alert!** 🎸🌟 Our amazing intern Mariana will be bringing you the best of @latinx_wmnf for the next 2 shows! 🌍✨ Show her some love and don't miss out on her unique takes and vibrant vibes! 🎶❤️ 📻 Broadcasting LIVE tonight & August 14th from 10 PM to 12 AM on 88.5 WMNF Tampa! CLICK LISTEN IN LINKTREE TO LISTEN. 🎧 #LatinX #WMNF #LiveBroadcast #Tampa #MusicMagic
WMNF 88.5 FM Tampa
The Morning Show Friday
Player position: