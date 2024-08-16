SOTD 8/16/24: Pasta Priest by Soft Cuff

The WMNF Song of the Day is Pasta Priest by Soft Cuff. They are an Instrumental cinematic psych groove from St Pete.

Soft Cuff shared this about the song: “Written and recorded by Mikey Bostinto and Brian Schanck, Pasta Priest sounds like a food fight, all starts out well, at a nicely dressed table rich with a spread of savory grooves and tasty guitar, but the bass foreshadows an uneasy feeling at the table…..what ensues is an all out barrage of fuzzed out wah guitar smothered in synth ripping over a sonic suplex through the dinner table. Will you pass the Parmesan?”

Soft Cuff was recently featured on the cover of Creative Loafing, in a article that is highly recommended. https://www.cltampa.com/tampa/IssueArchives?issue=18263715

Their Soft Cuff EP drops today, available everywhere. They are playing a release party at the St. Pete VFW Post 39.

Link 1 : Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/softcuff/

Link 2: https://softcuff.bandcamp.com/album/soft-cuff-ep

