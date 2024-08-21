The WMNF Song of the Day for August 21, 2024 is SOTD 8/21/24 Sheez Music by Dumpstaphunk.

New Orleans is a special place for history, culture, food, and, of course, music. When we play NOLA music, listeners frequently call or write in with treasured memories of trips to the Big Easy and the music they saw there. So I present one of my faves.

Dumpstaphunk is a New Orleans-based funk band known for their electrifying live performances and deep grooves. Formed in 2003 by keyboardist Ivan Neville, the band features a lineup of seasoned musicians, including two bassists, which gives their music a uniquely powerful low-end sound. Dumpstaphunk blends elements of funk, soul, rock, and jazz, creating a sound that’s both contemporary and rooted in the rich musical traditions of New Orleans. Their lyrics often address social and political issues, adding depth to their infectious rhythms. Over the years, Dumpstaphunk has become a staple of the funk scene, praised for their tight musicianship and energetic shows.

Among many other show, Dumpstafunk is playing Suwannee Hulaween in October in Live Oak, FL.

Links: https://dumpstaphunk.com/

