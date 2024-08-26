Donate Now!
SOTD 8/26/24: Bottom Land Blues by Skinny McGee and the Handshakes

Posted on by Nate Bonilla-Warford
So this is a good news / bad news situation. The good news: The WMNF Song of the Day for August 26, 2024 is Bottom Land Blues by Skinny McGee and the Handshakes.

Hailing from the vibrant music scene of Southwest Florida, Skinny McGee and the Handshakes bring an electrifying blend of country-blues and rockabilly to the stages around the world.  The band is known for its signature Boom-Chica- Boom sound and rhythmic stories that gets the audience dancing and engaged.

Band Members include Skinny McGee on Vocals / Upright Bass and Chris Bell on Acoustic Guitar / Harmonica. 

The bad news: Much loved Tampa restaurant Ella’s Americana Folk Art Cafe is closing after15 years and Skinny McGee and the Handshakes will play there on closing day September 1st. They recently played Ella’s for their release party for their album Chattanooga Trigger Man.  

Skinny McGee and the Handshakes also show with Have Gun Will Travel on Oct. 12th, 7pm at the Crooked Thumb Brewery in Safety Harbor.
Link: www.skinnymcgee.rocks

You can listen to WMNF Song of the Day on the web, as podcast, as Spotify Playlist, or YouTube playlist. You can find all the details, and how to submit your music, on our webpage: https://www.wmnf.org/events/song-of-the-day/

