SOTD 8/27/2024: City of Angels by Ladytron

Posted on by Nate Bonilla-Warford
I love it when a plan comes together. I’ve known for months that Ladytron was playing tonight at the Orpheum in Tampa. And I’ve been excited about seeing them live. I had hoped to make a Ladytron song a SOTD way before we even launched. And just in the nick of time we got the paperwork done to make the City of Angels by Ladytron the WMNF Song of the Day for August 27, 2024, the day of the show!

Ladytron is an electronic music band formed in Liverpool in 1999. Known for blending elements of synth-pop, new wave, and electronic rock, the band consists of members Helen Marnie, Mira Aroyo, and Daniel Hunt. Their sound is characterized by lush synthesizers, darkly atmospheric melodies, and haunting vocals, often delivering themes of technology, dystopia, and modernity. Albums like “604” and “Light & Magic” cemented their status in the electro-pop scene. Over the years, Ladytron has garnered a dedicated following, influencing many artists in the electronic genre with their distinct, futuristic sound.  Their most recent album is “Time’s Arrow” which came out in 2023. 

Tickets for tonight’s show are available here, but may be sold out: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/ladytron-tickets-896722249387

https://www.ladytron.com/

