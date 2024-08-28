SOTD 8/28/24: YARD SALE by Southern Hospitality (Damon Fowler, J.P. Soars, Victor Wainwright)

Today’s WMNF SOTD is certainly a treat: “YARD SALE” by Southern Hospitality, recorded live at the WMNF Studios as part of WMNF’s Live Music Showcase.

Southern Hospitality is a supergroup composed of lap steel and guitar master Damon Fowler, guitarist extraordinaire J.P. Soars, and keyboard wizard Victor Wainwright.

The three artists are musician’s musicians, each bringing a unique style and fresh translation of the great Southern soul, blues, and rock music that came before them. Together, their mutual chemistry, high energy and skill sets create a cohesive vision, with echoes of Muscle Shoals and Macon, that organically flows together into an entirely original and dynamic form of Americana, Southern soul roots music with a modern sensibility.

These talented fellas have been friends for years and you can hear it in the way they play together. During Live Music Showcase, they joke with host Ken Apperson and play the title song from their upcoming album.

Southern Hospitality album “Yard Sale” Drops October 30th.

Host Ken Apperson and the LMS Crew broadcast performances from local and national artists live from the Mike Eisenstadt Studio at WMNF every Friday at 2pm. You can hear Live Music Showcase in its entirety, as well as past shows at https://www.wmnf.org/events/live-music-showcase/

You can watch the archived videos at: https://www.facebook.com/livemusicshowcase/

You can listen to WMNF Song of the Day on the web, as podcast, as Spotify Playlist, or YouTube playlist. You can find all the details, and how to submit your music, on our webpage: https://www.wmnf.org/events/song-of-the-day/