The WMNF Song of Day for August 10, 2024 is SOTD 9/10/24: Test Flight by Justin Depth.

One thing that is great about about the Tampa Bay area music scene is that there is a wide variety of styles of music. There is rock, hip-hop, country, jazz, and so much more. That is why today’s WMNF SOTD features a work of local ambient electronic music.

Justin Myers, a Tampa Native, is a member of local music projects Justin Depth, Alien House, and Diamond Man. Myers is an audio and visual artist who often incorporates the two in his works. Myers’s recent works include video loops, sound collaborations, collages, and mixed-method printmaking. Myers finds inspiration from discarded imagery, random thought, and spontaneous actions. Myers is also a Co-Founder of the Tampa-based record label, Image Research Records.

Test Flight is from Justin Depth’s most recent release, Wired, out now.

Link: https://justindepth.bandcamp.com

You can find out more about WMNF Song of the Day, learn how to submit your music for consideration as Song of the Day, and find out ways to listen on our webpage.