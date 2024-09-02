SOTD 9/2/24: Feel Something by Shower Beers

It is Labor Day, so hopefully you are not laboring too much. The WMNF Song of the Day for August 2, 2024 is Feel Something by Shower Beers. While the holiday might sound like a great day for some shower beers, the actual song is not the celebration of hedonism you might think at first glance.

Says creator Shae Krispinsky: I conceived of Shower Beers as a project where I aimed to write upbeat, catchy songs about my struggle with mental illness. My song “Feel Something” specifically touches upon the misguided belief I held in my younger days that if I could change my external circumstances, if I could go somewhere else, start a new life, become a different person, then the darkness would go away. Except it didn’t go away, because, as it’s said, “Wherever you go, there you are.” I can’t outrun myself. Shower Beers is about facing myself and dancing with my shadows.

Feel something is the debut song of Shower Beers, the “janky dance pop project” of Shae Krispinsky (of Navin Avenue and Purr Purr Purr).

You can find Shaw on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/dearwassily/

You can purchase Feel Something on Bandcamp. https://shower-beers.bandcamp.com/track/feel-something

You can listen to WMNF Song of the Day on the web, as podcast, as Spotify Playlist, or YouTube playlist. You can find all the details, and how to submit your music, on our webpage: https://www.wmnf.org/events/song-of-the-day/