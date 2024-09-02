Donate Now!
Back
Donate Now!

SOTD 9/2/24: Feel Something by Shower Beers

Posted on by Nate Bonilla-Warford
Share

It is Labor Day, so hopefully you are not laboring too much. The WMNF Song of the Day for August 2, 2024 is Feel Something by Shower Beers. While the holiday might sound like a great day for some shower beers, the actual song is not the celebration of hedonism you might think at first glance. 

Says creator Shae Krispinsky: I conceived of Shower Beers as a project where I aimed to write upbeat, catchy songs about my struggle with mental illness. My song “Feel Something” specifically touches upon the misguided belief I held in my younger days that if I could change my external circumstances, if I could go somewhere else, start a new life, become a different person, then the darkness would go away. Except it didn’t go away, because, as it’s said, “Wherever you go, there you are.” I can’t outrun myself. Shower Beers is about facing myself and dancing with my shadows.

Feel something is the debut song of Shower Beers, the “janky dance pop project” of Shae Krispinsky (of Navin Avenue and Purr Purr Purr).

You can find Shaw on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/dearwassily/

You can purchase Feel Something on Bandcamp. https://shower-beers.bandcamp.com/track/feel-something

You can listen to WMNF Song of the Day on the web, as podcast, as Spotify Playlist, or YouTube playlist. You can find all the details, and how to submit your music, on our webpage: https://www.wmnf.org/events/song-of-the-day/

Tags
, , ,

You may also like

Hang In There With Amy Rigby

Amy Rigby’s latest solo album, Hang In There With Me,...

“How Do You See Your Glass” on Morning Energy

“I never look at the glass as half empty or...

SOTD 8/30/24: Wrapped in Sunshine by The Dollyrots

Did you know that Slim Whitman was from Tampa? True...

SOTD 8/29/24 Straight Lines by The Drain Outs

Quick. Name one band best described as "Angular Jangular Tampa". ...

Ways to listen

WMNF is listener-supported. That means we don't advertise like a commercial station, and we're not part of a university.

88.5FM
Apple & Android App wmnf.org
Smart Speaker

Ways to support

WMNF volunteers have fun providing a variety of needed services to keep your community radio station alive and kickin'.

Donate Planned Giving Volunteer Donate a car Start a Fundriser Donate Property

Follow us on Instagram

WMNF885
🎉🎶📻 The WMNF FALL FUND DRIVE starts tomorrow! Join us in supporting the music and talk radio that keeps our community strong. Every donation counts—let’s make a difference together! 💪 🎙️🎶 CLICK DONATE IN LINKTREE TO GIVE! #wmnf #SupportWMNF #CommunityRadio #FallFundDrive Today's #TBT features DJ Cen-Flo spinning for the community like only he can! 🎧🎶 Songwriter & radio DJ Cen-Flo electrifies WMNF with his infectious rhythms, dynamic energy, and insightful programming, making him a powerhouse on the airwaves. If you're looking for songs you didn't know you needed, this is your show! 💥 Drop some love in the comments! ❤️ #ThrowbackThursday #Memories #WMNF Tomorrow at 2pm on WMNF's Live Music Showcase tune in for the Awesome 🎵 Tomorrow on WMNF's Live Music Showcase! Join us for the Fabulous ARIELLA a talented duo with a passion for blues, jazz and soul! Watch Live them Live on Facebook or Listen via 88.5 on your radio dial! #wmnf #Music #communityradio The Bowling with the Dudes and Dudettes event was an absolute blast! A big shoutout to our lovely Development Director, @ShariAkram, for capturing some fantastic moments. The competition was fierce and everyone had a great time. Without further ado, here are the winners: 🏆 1st Place: Team Greaves Construction 🥈 2nd Place: Team King's Court 🎳 Individual Highest Score: Carl Vervisch (187) Check out the photos and feel free to share fun bowling photos of your own! #WMNF #Events #Community
WMNF 88.5 FM Tampa
Jazz in the Night
Player position: