Donate Now!
Back
Donate Now!

SOTD for 9/6/24: Better by Dylan Zangwill

Posted on by Nate Bonilla-Warford
Share

The SOTD today is by “Better” teenager Dylan Zangwill from Philadelphia, PA. You should listen because It will blow your socks off. 

Dylan Zangwill is not your typical teenager. He is a Rockstar in Training! Dylan’s signature sound is unmistakable: powerful vocals, refined piano and guitar playing, and enthralling originals, delivered with a unique and engaging blend of bluesy rock and Southwestern flair (and let’s not forget that hair!)

He started playing the piano when he was 3, began playing guitar at the age of 9. By the time he was 12, Dylan began playing at other local venues. It wasn’t long before this old soul acquired a Hammond B3 Organ with Leslie speaker and a Fender Rhodes, which was life-changing! He immediately fell in love with the instruments and began incorporating them into his performances and original compositions. Additionally, it opened his eyes to the world of Blues, Jazz, Soul, and Gospel which complemented his love of Rock and Roll. Dylan’s musical inspirations come from the greats like The Beatles, David Bowie, Bob Dylan, Willie Nelson, Waylon Jennings, and Led Zeppelin, to name a few.

In 2021, Dylan appeared on Season 16 of “America’s Got Talent.” He impressed the judges with his version of Queen’s, “Somebody To Love,” which got him a standing ovation from the judges. He then moved on to play one of his favorites, “House of the Rising Sun” on a Hammond B3 at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood. 

Dylan’s soulful vocals and captivating live performance have translated into great success on the road.  He’s performed at venues of all sizes throughout the Philadelphia metro area and has also taken the show on the road to Delaware, Maryland, Nashville, New Orleans, Los Angeles, Hollywood, Ft. Lauderdale, and even London audiences.

Link: https://www.dylanzangwill.com

You can listen to WMNF Song of the Day on the web, as podcast, as Spotify Playlist, or YouTube playlist. You can find all the details, and how to submit your music, on our webpage: https://www.wmnf.org/events/song-of-the-day/

You may also like

The Scoop: Thurs. Sept. 5th, 2024, Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

Stay updated with the latest news: pedestrian fatality, inmate deaths,...

The Scoop: Tues. Sept. 3rd, 2024, Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

WhistleBlowers, jill stein, Strikes, and much more on todays scoop.

Labor Day general strikes

The politics of unionization, the power of the working class...

Duke Energy gets approval for a multiyear rate agreement

Duke Energy of Florida will increase base rates by 2%,...

Ways to listen

WMNF is listener-supported. That means we don't advertise like a commercial station, and we're not part of a university.

88.5FM
Apple & Android App wmnf.org
Smart Speaker

Ways to support

WMNF volunteers have fun providing a variety of needed services to keep your community radio station alive and kickin'.

Donate Planned Giving Volunteer Donate a car Start a Fundriser Donate Property

Follow us on Instagram

WMNF885
🎉 With the WMNF 45th Birthday Bash just around the corner, how could we not share this Retro Cake? 🎂 Did you know we have a special one made every year? Sometimes we even have several! 🍰 Come out to enjoy the amazing sounds of The Dollyrots 🎸 and check out this year's cake! See you at the celebration! 🎈✨ #WMNF45 #BirthdayBash #TheDollyrots #RetroCake #CommunityFun Meet the creator behind our 45th Birthday T-Shirt, brought to life by Robin Milcowitz! Known within the org. as our resident graphic designer her official title is Membership Coordinator! Let's just say she does it all! 🎨 Thanks again, Robin, for sharing your awesome talent with us and always giving your all to our local community! 🙌 Grab this amazing shirt during our Fall Fund Drive! Look cool in our newest swag and support community radio—it's a win-win! 🎉📻 CLICK TO GIVE! ➡️ https://link.wmnf.org/FUNDDRIVE #wmnf #Fallfunddrive #communityradio #wmnfswag 🐾 Support WMNF! 🐾 Tune in to Talking Animals Showcode: TLA, Sept 4, 11am-Noon ET, and donate to keep us going strong. Exclusive gifts, including Jeff Ross tickets, await! You don't miss his show! 🎉🎤 #WMNFFundDrive #SupportLocalRadio #wmnf 🎉🎶📻 The WMNF FALL FUND DRIVE starts tomorrow! Join us in supporting the music and talk radio that keeps our community strong. Every donation counts—let’s make a difference together! 💪 🎙️🎶 CLICK DONATE IN LINKTREE TO GIVE! #wmnf #SupportWMNF #CommunityRadio #FallFundDrive Today's #TBT features DJ Cen-Flo spinning for the community like only he can! 🎧🎶 Songwriter & radio DJ Cen-Flo electrifies WMNF with his infectious rhythms, dynamic energy, and insightful programming, making him a powerhouse on the airwaves. If you're looking for songs you didn't know you needed, this is your show! 💥 Drop some love in the comments! ❤️ #ThrowbackThursday #Memories #WMNF
WMNF 88.5 FM Tampa
Emo Night Tampa Radio
Player position: