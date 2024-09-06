SOTD for 9/6/24: Better by Dylan Zangwill

The SOTD today is by “Better” teenager Dylan Zangwill from Philadelphia, PA. You should listen because It will blow your socks off.

Dylan Zangwill is not your typical teenager. He is a Rockstar in Training! Dylan’s signature sound is unmistakable: powerful vocals, refined piano and guitar playing, and enthralling originals, delivered with a unique and engaging blend of bluesy rock and Southwestern flair (and let’s not forget that hair!)

He started playing the piano when he was 3, began playing guitar at the age of 9. By the time he was 12, Dylan began playing at other local venues. It wasn’t long before this old soul acquired a Hammond B3 Organ with Leslie speaker and a Fender Rhodes, which was life-changing! He immediately fell in love with the instruments and began incorporating them into his performances and original compositions. Additionally, it opened his eyes to the world of Blues, Jazz, Soul, and Gospel which complemented his love of Rock and Roll. Dylan’s musical inspirations come from the greats like The Beatles, David Bowie, Bob Dylan, Willie Nelson, Waylon Jennings, and Led Zeppelin, to name a few.

In 2021, Dylan appeared on Season 16 of “America’s Got Talent.” He impressed the judges with his version of Queen’s, “Somebody To Love,” which got him a standing ovation from the judges. He then moved on to play one of his favorites, “House of the Rising Sun” on a Hammond B3 at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood.

Dylan’s soulful vocals and captivating live performance have translated into great success on the road. He’s performed at venues of all sizes throughout the Philadelphia metro area and has also taken the show on the road to Delaware, Maryland, Nashville, New Orleans, Los Angeles, Hollywood, Ft. Lauderdale, and even London audiences.

Link: https://www.dylanzangwill.com

