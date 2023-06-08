Students push back against anti-Semitism with new art exhibit

https://wmnf.s3.amazonaws.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/06/News_Antisemitism.wav https://wmnf.s3.amazonaws.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/06/News_Antisemitism.wav

Students from across the Tampa Bay area are teaming up to raise awareness about anti-Semitism with art and creative expression. A new art gallery has opened in a municipal building in Downtown Tampa.

Cora Bowen is a high school sophomore, and she won an award for her art piece. She used digital tools to create a colorful Star of David surrounding the faces of Jewish people depicted as coming from diverse ages, genders, and racial backgrounds,

“And kind of breaking those stereotypes, because that’s mostly what antisemitism is based off of: harmful stereotypes of the Jewish community. So I kind of wanted to make a piece breaking that down and showing different people.”