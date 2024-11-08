Donate Now!
Back
Donate Now!

Support Your Community Radio: Ways to Give to WMNF 88.5 FM

Posted on by Staff
Share

WMNF 88.5 FM brings diverse, independent programming to our community through the power of listener support. Whether you’re looking to make an immediate impact or create a lasting legacy, there are many ways to support community radio.

Become a Circle of Friends Member

Charitable Gift Annuity

Bequests

WMNF Endowment

Employer Gift Matching

Vehicle Donation Program

Donate Property

Additional Gift Options

How do I get started?
Contact our Development Director at 813-238-8001 or [email protected]

Every gift, no matter the size or form, helps keep independent community radio strong. Contact us to discuss which giving option best fits your goals and circumstances.

WMNF 88.5 FM – Radio for the People, by the People

Tags
, , , ,

You may also like

Support resources after the 2024 elections: You are not alone!

From your friends at WMNF, where the healing power of...

Election Day 2024: Live updates & results

Live election coverage with local newscasts every 20 minutes, real-time...

Unclaimed Chance Drawing prizes from The Ultimate Talking Heads Tribute...

Crucial Commodities: Metal & Sand

Vince Beiser – Power Metal – The Race For The...

Ways to listen

WMNF is listener-supported. That means we don't advertise like a commercial station, and we're not part of a university.

88.5FM
Apple & Android App wmnf.org
Smart Speaker

Ways to support

WMNF volunteers have fun providing a variety of needed services to keep your community radio station alive and kickin'.

Donate Planned Giving Employer Gift Matching Volunteer Donate a car Start a Fundraiser Donate Property

Follow us on Instagram

WMNF885
The WMNF RECORD SALE is November 16th from 11 AM to 4 PM, and what better way to celebrate than with a retro vinyl pic? 🎶✨ If you love vinyl as much as we do, be sure to stop by and check out our selection! Find your new favorite albums and support community radio - it’s a win-win! 🎧💿❤️ CLICK EVENTS IN LINKTREE FOR INFO! #WMNF #VinylLovers #CommunityRadio #throwbackthursday 🎶 This Friday on WMNF's Live Music Showcase! 🎶 Tune in for an interview & great music Ft. Rod Picott! Tune in for an interview & live music from Rod Picott! A former construction worker turned award-winning songwriter, Picott has released 12 albums & authored poetry collections & stories. Watch live on Facebook or listen via 88.5 on your radio dial or the #WMNF app! Don’t miss it! 🎤 #RodPicott #WMNF #LiveMusicShowcase #Nashville 🗳️ Today is the day! Our amazing crew at WMNF is showing up to the polls! How about you? 🌟 Send in your photos to communications@wmnf.org with your voting stickers — we want to see our listeners rocking the vote! 📸💪 Let's celebrate this historic election together! #RockTheVote #WMNF #YourVoteCounts #CommunityPower #ElectionDay #DemocracyInAction We mourn the passing of a true music legend, Quincy Jones, who left us yesterday at the age of 91. Quincy’s remarkable career spanned seven decades, reshaping jazz, pop, film, and everything in between. He brought us iconic albums, unforgettable melodies, and a profound legacy of musical innovation. With 28 Grammy Awards and a Grammy Legend Award, he was one of the most honored and respected figures in music history. Quincy’s influence and talent bridged generations, and his contributions will live on. Rest in peace, Quincy Jones, and thank you for the music that changed our world. #rip #legend #quincyjones 🎶 This Friday on WMNF’s Live Music Showcase: Tune in for Lauris Vidal, part of the stellar lineup from Heatwave 2009! Experience his energetic Florida folk, blending drums, guitars, and handmade instruments, and help celebrate his first album in 14 years, Horribly Good Times! Watch live on Facebook, 88.5 FM, or the WMNF app! #LiveMusic #WMNF #FloridaFolk #folkmusic
WMNF 88.5 FM Tampa
The Rhythm Revival
Player position: