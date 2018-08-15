Community Gardens on the Sustainable Living Program

Share this:

On Monday’s Sustainable Living Program our topics were community gardens how cities can transform their corporate dependent food supply systems to local, people friendly, city grown systems.



Our guests were panelists on the upcoming Bridge Tampa Foundation’s forum and film about Edible Cities. The Bridge is a local non-profit Foundation that connects community and ecology. Their summer film series will be featuring ‘Edible City,’ produced by Andrew Hasse, It screens on Friday August 24 at the Unity of Tampa Fellowship Hall at 3302 West Horatio St. in Tampa.



Other guests included Debbie Caneen, owner of Circle Pond Tiny Home Community in the Sun City area. This community has been designed to remain an affordable option for those seeking work while caring for seniors in the nearby area. Debbie’s other interests are in organic edible landscapes, aquaponics, community gardens and promoting Agro tourism.



Kitty Wallace is retired from the Hillsborough County School System, a member of the Seminole Heights Community Garden and founder of the Tampa Bay Coalition of Gardens.

Lou Murry worked with the USDA under two presidents and was leader of the Detroit Food Security Council. The council led the way to urban farming in Detroit. Lou served on the advisory of the Federal Reserve Bank under President Clinton and helped design the EBT System. He currently serves as the founder and head of the New Town Nation Farmers Market in Sarasota.

Also, Libby Carnahan, our local University of Florida Sea Grant Extension Agent gave us an update about Florida’s Red Tide outbreak.

http://thebridgetampa.com/

https://coalitionofcommunitygardens.weebly.com/