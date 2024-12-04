Donate Now!
Back
Donate Now!

The Scoop: Wed. Dec. 4, 2024, Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

Posted on December 4, 2024 • by Kiley Petracek
Share

Chronister withdraws as Trump’s pick to head the DEA

President-elect Donald Trump’s nominee to run the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), Hillsborough County Sheriff, Chad Chronister, withdrew his name from consideration last night according to AP.

TECO approved to raise base rate starting January

State utility regulators on Tuesday approved a new three-year base rate for Tampa Electric Co. (TECO) that is set to increase residential customer bills starting in January.

FPL raising rates to recoup hurricane costs

Florida Power and Light (FPL) customers will see their bills increase around 12 dollars a month next year. The funds will cover restoration costs from the 2024 hurricane season.

Environmental group wants to bring back emission testing to FL

Florida is one of 21 states that don’t require an emissions test to register a vehicle or renew an existing registration, and one group says that’s a problem with the state’s rapid growth.

SpaceX launches two dozen satellites

Bay News 9 reports, Space X launched two dozen Starlink satellites early this morning. The Falcon 9 rocket took off from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station just after 5:00 a.m.

Manatee County school zone cameras issued over $600K in fines in the past month

The Bradenton Herald reports school zone cameras in Manatee County aimed at catching speeding drivers have issued about 600 thousand dollars in fines.

The Scoop: Tampa Bay & Florida headlines by WMNF

The Scoop producer Kiley Petracek

WMNF anchors Meghan Bowman, Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Josh Holton, Seán Kinane
WMNF News Director Seán Kinane
WMNF reporters Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Josh Holton, Seán Kinane, Colleen Cole, The Gabber
Special thanks to Taylor Lovejoy and Corey Beltran

Theme music, Fresh06, by Stian via archive.org – CC-BY-NC-SA 2.5
The Scoop logo by Robin Milcowitz / Greener Pixels / greenerpixels.com /

Tags
, , , , , , , ,

Leave a Reply

  • (will not be published)

XHTML: You can use these tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

You may also like

Tampa ranks #18 of 50 largest U.S. cities for household bills

Listen: A new report shows Tampa ranks 18th out of...

Chad Chronister
Chad Chronister drops out of consideration for Trump’s DEA

Chad Chronister declined the DEA appointment saying he looks "forward...

Citizens Property Insurance
Citizens Property Insurance policies drop below 1 million in Florida

The number of Floridians insured by Citizens Property Insurance is...

TECO
Florida PSC approves a TECO rate increase that’s more than the recommendation of its staff

Brooke Ward, senior Florida organizer of Food & Water Watch,...

Ways to listen

WMNF is listener-supported. That means we don't advertise like a commercial station, and we're not part of a university.

88.5FM
Apple & Android App wmnf.org
Smart Speaker

Ways to support

WMNF volunteers have fun providing a variety of needed services to keep your community radio station alive and kickin'.

Donate Planned Giving Employer Gift Matching Volunteer Donate a car Start a Fundraiser Donate Property
WMNF 88.5 FM Tampa
Traffic Jam Wednesday
Player position: