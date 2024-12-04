The Scoop: Wed. Dec. 4, 2024, Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

Chronister withdraws as Trump’s pick to head the DEA

President-elect Donald Trump’s nominee to run the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), Hillsborough County Sheriff, Chad Chronister, withdrew his name from consideration last night according to AP.

State utility regulators on Tuesday approved a new three-year base rate for Tampa Electric Co. (TECO) that is set to increase residential customer bills starting in January.

Florida Power and Light (FPL) customers will see their bills increase around 12 dollars a month next year. The funds will cover restoration costs from the 2024 hurricane season.

Florida is one of 21 states that don’t require an emissions test to register a vehicle or renew an existing registration, and one group says that’s a problem with the state’s rapid growth.

SpaceX launches two dozen satellites

Bay News 9 reports, Space X launched two dozen Starlink satellites early this morning. The Falcon 9 rocket took off from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station just after 5:00 a.m.

Manatee County school zone cameras issued over $600K in fines in the past month

The Bradenton Herald reports school zone cameras in Manatee County aimed at catching speeding drivers have issued about 600 thousand dollars in fines.

