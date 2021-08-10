Tampa General Hospital doctor talks about the delta variant COVID-19 spike

Share this:

COVID-19 cases are surging in Florida and across the country. On WMNF we spoke with a doctor about coronavirus infections in the region.

According to the American Academy of Pediatrics, cited in the Tampa Bay Times, 228,000 children have been diagnosed with COVID-19 in Florida; that’s about 9 percent of the population.

That’s an important number to pay attention to with many Tampa Bay area school districts beginning the school year Tuesday. And there are different rules when it comes to face masks in schools.

WMNF’s Seán Kinane interviewed Dr. Jason Wilson, Associate Medical Director of the ER at Tampa General Hospital and Associate Professor at USF Health about what he is seeing at Tampa General with COVID-19 patients.

We spoke about things like whether the delta variant affects children differently than previous variants, and what we know about “long COVID” and how it affects children and adults.

Some school districts are no longer requiring students who may have been exposed to COVID to quarantine at home. so we talked about what effect that might have.

We also heard part of public comment from a special Manatee County School Board meeting on Monday in which people weighed in on whether or not mask-wearing should be mandated in schools.

