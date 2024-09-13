Donate Now!
“The Power of Saying “NO” on Morning Energy

Posted on by Renna Reddick
“It’s only by saying no that you can concentrate on the things that are really important”…Steve Jobs

Gabby Thomas was one of several athletes who was a triple gold medalist during the 2024 Paris Olympics. Gabby contributed part of her success to being able to say, “NO” even when her friends wanted to hang out.

Learning to say, “NO” is an important life skill that can help you establish healthy boundaries, prevent burnout, and also ensure that your needs are met; and in some cases, saying, “NO” could be a matter of life or death.

One Morning Energy we are going to go on another musical journey to explore the power of saying, “NO” as it relates to so many different areas of our lives.

 

