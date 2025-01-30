Donate Now!
“THE POWER OF SILENCE” on Morning Energy

Posted on January 30, 2025 • by Renna Reddick
Silence By Eldkvast Licnesed Under CC BY SA 2.0
“Nothing strengthens authority so much as silence”….Leonardo da Vinci
Renowned fashion designer Donatella Versace famously said, “fashion is a weapon that you can use when you need it”, which in essence means that fashion can empower us, help us to unleash our creativity and help us to silently make impactful statements.
Melania Trump has been known for her bold and sometimes controversial fashion choices, however, her inauguration day outfit left some wondering if she was, in fact, sending a “silently” calculated message through her ensemble.
Strategically planned or not, for some, Melania Trump’s ensemble (which consisted of a wool boater-style hat that complemented a custom made navy and white long navy coat) screamed, “I really don’t care!”.  Her outfit also left many comparing it to fictional characters: Zorro, the Hamburglar, Carmen Sandiego and Michael Jackson’s Smooth Criminal, all of which had their identity partially concealed by a wide-brimmed gaucho style hat as they maintained a mysterious, yet iconic appearance.
Silence can indeed be extremely impactful. In addition to the power of silence through one’s attire, “silence” can also speak volume in many other different ways and areas of our lives to include: emphasizing a point, enhancing  emotional control, building effective relationships,  and stimulating creativity.
On Morning Energy we are going to spend time exploring the impact of the “POWER OF SILENCE” as it relates to so many different areas of our lives.

Join me, Renna. on Friday from 4-6am for a very special musical journey about this very inspiring topic.  And if you miss the live program, you can always listen to the weekly program for up to 7 days on the archives at https://www.wmnf.org/events/morning-energy/.

