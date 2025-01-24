The Scoop: Fri. Jan. 24, 2025, Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

Parts of the Sunshine State have seen record-setting snowfall this week. WMNF’s Kaitlyn Serafin tells us how the north Floridians are handling the winter weather.

Florida will get hundreds of millions as part of an opioid settlement

Florida is projected to receive between $233 million and $360 million from an opioid settlement involving 25 states.

The Southwest Florida Water Management District could free up $4.3 million next week to clear debris and repair damage caused by the three hurricanes that hit the state in 2024.

This weekend, hundreds of thousands of parade-goers will line the streets of Tampa for the annual pirate-themed festival. WMNF’s Noah Vinsky tells us how the city is preparing for Gasparilla.

In recent report, the Environmental Protection Agency says “forever chemicals” are present in our sewage. WMNF’s Chris Young tells us the chemicals can cause health risks in humans.

