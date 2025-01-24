The Scoop: Fri. Jan. 24, 2025, Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

How North Floridians are handling the winter weather
Parts of the Sunshine State have seen record-setting snowfall this week. WMNF’s Kaitlyn Serafin tells us how the north Floridians are handling the winter weather.
Florida will get hundreds of millions as part of an opioid settlement
Florida is projected to receive between $233 million and $360 million from an opioid settlement involving 25 states.
SWFWMD could free up $4.3 million for hurricane debris removal
The Southwest Florida Water Management District could free up $4.3 million next week to clear debris and repair damage caused by the three hurricanes that hit the state in 2024.
Tampa plans for a cold Gasparilla Parade
This weekend, hundreds of thousands of parade-goers will line the streets of Tampa for the annual pirate-themed festival. WMNF’s Noah Vinsky tells us how the city is preparing for Gasparilla.
EPA says PFAS are in sewage sludge
In recent report, the Environmental Protection Agency says “forever chemicals” are present in our sewage. WMNF’s Chris Young tells us the chemicals can cause health risks in humans.
The Scoop: Tampa Bay & Florida headlines by WMNF
The Scoop producer Helen (Han) Ly
WMNF anchors Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Meghan Bowman, Seán Kinane
WMNF News Director Seán Kinane
WMNF reporters Chris Young, Meghan Bowman
Special thanks to Taylor Lovejoy and Corey Beltran
Theme music, Fresh06, by Stian via archive.org – CC-BY-NC-SA 2.5
The Scoop logo by Robin Milcowitz / Greener Pixels / greenerpixels.com /
Leave a Reply