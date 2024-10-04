Donate Now!
The Scoop: Fri. Oct. 4, 2024, Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

Posted on by Lia Marsee
Deadline to register to vote is Monday

This coming Monday is the deadline to register to vote for the November 5 General Election. You can find out how here.

Gulfport residents are still helping each other recover from Helene

The waterfront district in Gulfport in South Pinellas County got considerable damage from a storm surge a week ago during Hurricane Helene. But neighbors are helping neighbors clean up.

4,000 are still without power in Pinellas

The Duke Energy Florida outage map shows 4,000 customers still without power in Pinellas County.

Crisis Center of Tampa Bay provides resources and mental health support after the hurricane

The Crisis Center fielded over 700 hurricane-related calls the weekend after the storm. Reynolds says help is available to anyone – whether they experienced the storm firsthand or not.

Dockworkers pause their strike

The union representing 45,000 striking U.S. dockworkers at ports including Port Tampa Bay has reached a deal to suspend a three-day strike until January to provide time to negotiate a new contract.

WMNF

The Scoop producer Lia Marsee

WMNF anchors Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Josh Holton, Seán Kinane
WMNF News Director Seán Kinane
WMNF reporters Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Josh Holton, Seán Kinane, Colleen Cole
Special thanks to Taylor Lovejoy and Corey Beltran.

Theme music, Fresh06, by Stian via archive.org – CC-BY-NC-SA 2.5
The Scoop logo by Robin Milcowitz / Greener Pixels / greenerpixels.com /

