The Scoop: Mon. July 9th, 2024 Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

WMNF’s Tyler Oldano reports how the First Lady says the president will support those who served in the armed forces.

Trump is scheduled to rally voters tonight in South Florida

Trump will be rallying voters in the Miami suburb of Doral. His speech might include President Joe Bidens reelection chances.

Environmental groups on Monday filed a joint notice of settlement involving the phosphate facility in Manatee County. The Piney Point site includes hazardous phosphogypsum stacks that took place at the site from 1966 to 1999.

The Tampa Bay region continues to experience drier conditions even with the recent rain. This means the restrictions on watering lawns will continue.

USF student is heading to the Summer Olympics

Track and field athlete Abdul-Rasheed Saminu will compete for Ghana in the Olympics. He qualifies for the 200-meter dash and is expected to run the 100.

The Scoop: Tampa Bay & Florida headlines by WMNF

The Scoop producer Leah Burdick

WMNF anchors Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Josh Holton, Seán Kinane

WMNF News Director Seán Kinane

WMNF reporters Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Josh Holton, Seán Kinane, Colleen Cole

Special thanks to Taylor Lovejoy and Corey Beltran.

Theme music, Fresh06, by Stian via archive.org – CC-BY-NC-SA 2.5



The Scoop logo by Robin Milcowitz / Greener Pixels / greenerpixels.com /