Donate Now!
Back
Donate Now!

The Scoop: Mon. July 9th, 2024 Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

Posted on by Leah Burdick
Share

First Lady Jill Biden visits Tampa on campaign stop

WMNF’s Tyler Oldano reports how the First Lady says the president will support those who served in the armed forces.

Trump is scheduled to rally voters tonight in South Florida

Trump will be rallying voters in the Miami suburb of Doral. His speech might include President Joe Bidens reelection chances.

Settlement reached in Piney Point Lawsuit

Environmental groups on Monday filed a joint notice of settlement involving the phosphate facility in Manatee County. The Piney Point site includes hazardous phosphogypsum stacks that took place at the site from 1966 to 1999.

Water restrictions extended for Tampa Bay region

The Tampa Bay region continues to experience drier conditions even with the recent rain. This means the restrictions on watering lawns will continue.

USF student is heading to the Summer Olympics

Track and field athlete Abdul-Rasheed Saminu will compete for Ghana in the Olympics. He qualifies for the 200-meter dash and is expected to run the 100.

The Scoop: Tampa Bay & Florida headlines by WMNF

The Scoop producer Leah Burdick

WMNF anchors Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Josh Holton, Seán Kinane
WMNF News Director Seán Kinane
WMNF reporters Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Josh Holton, Seán Kinane, Colleen Cole
Special thanks to Taylor Lovejoy and Corey Beltran.

Theme music, Fresh06, by Stian via archive.org – CC-BY-NC-SA 2.5

The Scoop logo by Robin Milcowitz / Greener Pixels / greenerpixels.com /

Tags
, , , , , ,

You may also like

Impact of Toxicity on Health, Antibiotics, and Ask Dr. Harvey Anything

In this episode of the Healthy Steps Radio Show, Dr....

Jill Biden stands behind a podium in a white suit with a crowd behind her asking veterans to vote for Joe Biden.
First Lady Jill Biden targets veterans in visit to Tampa

First Lady Jill Biden spoke to around 100 people yesterday...

A Global Popular Front Against Fascism, Homelessness and Poverty

A call from a sister empowering women and a woman...

Environmental groups and Florida reach a settlement over the Piney Point crisis

Piney Point, the former phosphate plant site, leaked millions of...

Ways to listen

WMNF is listener-supported. That means we don't advertise like a commercial station, and we're not part of a university.

88.5FM
Apple & Android App wmnf.org
Smart Speaker

Ways to support

WMNF volunteers have fun providing a variety of needed services to keep your community radio station alive and kickin'.

Donate Planned Giving Volunteer Donate a car Start a Fundriser Donate Property

Follow us on Instagram

WMNF885
Coming up on WMNF's Live Music Showcase at 2pm! SUMMER HOOP! Tune in for great music and be sure to check out her new release 🎉Join the party with Bob on the Sixties show this Saturday Saturday noon-2pm for his 4th annual British Invasion Special! 🇬🇧🎶Celebrate the Independence Day holiday weekend with us and jam out to some amazing tunes. Drop your favorite British invasion song below! 😉 #BritishInvasion #IndependenceDay #WeekendVibes CLICK LISTEN IN LINKTREE OR 88.5 ON YOUR RADIO DIAL! 📅 Tomorrow on WMNF's Live Music Showcase! Don't miss out on the amazing performances and interviews with Taylor Reed, Noan Partly, and Fiona Joy! 🤩🎶❤️ Questions for the Artists? Drop them below! Join us at 2pm on Facebook for a fun-filled live stream or 88.5 on your radio dial! 🎉 #LiveMusicShowcase #TuneIn #LivePerformance #MusicLovers #ArtistInterview #Can'tMissIt #GetYourGroveOn 🎶🤩🎤🎸🎹🎵 This Thursday's Retro Throwback takes us back to @theatticyborcity where the incredible local band @comebackalice delivered an unforgettable live performance! ✨ Be sure to check out their music on Spotify! 🎸 #memories #wmnf #throwbackthursday Love was in the air at the St. Pete Pride Parade! 🌈❤️ Our team had a blast spreading joy and celebrating #PrideMonth with everyone! 💃🏼🕺🏻Did you catch us in the parade? Let us know in the comments below! #LoveIsLove #HappyPride
WMNF 88.5 FM Tampa
Tuesday Café with Seán
Player position: