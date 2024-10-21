HURRICANE MILTON Donate Now!
The Scoop: Mon. Oct. 21, 2024, Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

Early voting begins today across Tampa Bay

If you want to vote by mail and haven’t requested a ballot, the last day to request one is October 24th.

Hillsborough County offering tax relief to residents

WMNF’s Chris Young tells us, Hillsborough County officials are helping residents find tax relief.

Organizations gave out thousands of hurricane relief kits

Organizations are beginning to distribute resources to the community. That includes Rebuilding Together Tampa Bay, a local nonprofit.

Tampa farm depends on neighbors to help post-Milton

WMNF’s Julia Saad tells us how Sweetwater Organic Community Farm depends on its neighbors for a helping hand.

Hillsborough County moving Disaster Recovery Center for election

Hillsborough County’s Disaster Recovery Center off Lincoln Avenue closed last night. The county says a new recovery center will be opened in the upcoming days.

