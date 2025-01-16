The Scoop: Thurs. Jan. 16, 2025, Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

Ken Welch to compensate people harmed by construction
St. Petersburg Mayor Ken Welch announced a plan to compensate residents of the Black community who were harmed by the construction of Interstate I-75.
Brightline workers vote to unionize
In a push to address safety issues and higher pay and benefits, approximately 100 onboard attendants employed by Florida’s Brightline voted to unionize with the Transport Workers Union on Wednesday.
As TikTok ban looms, one Tampa influencer says he’s prepared to pivot
With a looming TikTok ban, content creators and users may need to look elsewhere for entertainment.
WMNF’s Chris Young reports one Tampa fitness influencer who said he’s prepared.
A new recreational marijuana proposal emerges for Florida
The group pushing recreational marijuana in the Sunshine State is trying again to get the issue in front of voters. Smart & Safe Florida is pursuing a constitutional amendment to allow for adult recreational marijuana use for 2026.
The Scoop: Tampa Bay & Florida headlines by WMNF
The Scoop producers Meghan Bowman and Sofia Celis
WMNF anchors Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Meghan Bowman, Seán Kinane
WMNF News Director Seán Kinane
WMNF reporters Chris Young, Meghan Bowman
Special thanks to Taylor Lovejoy and Corey Beltran
Theme music, Fresh06, by Stian via archive.org – CC-BY-NC-SA 2.5
The Scoop logo by Robin Milcowitz / Greener Pixels / greenerpixels.com /
Leave a Reply