The Scoop: Thurs. Jan. 16, 2025, Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

Posted on January 16, 2025 • by Meghan Bowman
Ken Welch to compensate people harmed by construction

St. Petersburg Mayor Ken Welch announced a plan to compensate residents of the Black community who were harmed by the construction of Interstate I-75.

Brightline workers vote to unionize

In a push to address safety issues and higher pay and benefits, approximately 100 onboard attendants employed by Florida’s Brightline voted to unionize with the Transport Workers Union on Wednesday.

As TikTok ban looms, one Tampa influencer says he’s prepared to pivot

With a looming TikTok ban, content creators and users may need to look elsewhere for entertainment.
WMNF’s Chris Young reports one Tampa fitness influencer who said he’s prepared.

A new recreational marijuana proposal emerges for Florida

The group pushing recreational marijuana in the Sunshine State is trying again to get the issue in front of voters. Smart & Safe Florida is pursuing a constitutional amendment to allow for adult recreational marijuana use for 2026.

