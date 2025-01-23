Donate Now!
The Scoop: Thurs. Jan. 23, 2025, Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

Posted on January 23, 2025 • by Meghan Bowman, SofiaCelis
Wastewater released into Manatee River

A buildup in Bradenton’s troubled wastewater treatment system forced the release of thousands of gallons of partially treated sewage into the Manatee River.

Impacts of Trump’s executive orders on Floridians

President Trump signed several executive orders on the first day of his new administration. WMNF’s Chris Young tells us about two that could impact some Floridians.

Local leaders react to Trump’s first day in office

Republican President Donald Trump took the oath of office on Monday. However, WMNF’s Joshua Hightower reports that some lawmakers are concerned about what a second Trump presidency could mean for Floridians.

Protestors gather in St. Pete to support abortion rights

Dozens of people braved the cold weather Wednesday to show support for abortion rights. Pinellas NOW and other groups organized the rally for the anniversary of the U.S. Supreme Court’s 1973 Roe v. Wade decision.

The Scoop: Tampa Bay & Florida headlines by WMNF

The Scoop producers Sofia Celis, Meghan Bowman

WMNF anchors Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Meghan Bowman, Seán Kinane
WMNF News Director Seán Kinane
WMNF reporters Chris Young, Meghan Bowman
Special thanks to Taylor Lovejoy and Corey Beltran

Theme music, Fresh06, by Stian via archive.org – CC-BY-NC-SA 2.5
The Scoop logo by Robin Milcowitz / Greener Pixels / greenerpixels.com /

