The Scoop: Thurs. Jan. 23, 2025, Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

Wastewater released into Manatee River

A buildup in Bradenton’s troubled wastewater treatment system forced the release of thousands of gallons of partially treated sewage into the Manatee River.

President Trump signed several executive orders on the first day of his new administration. WMNF’s Chris Young tells us about two that could impact some Floridians.

Local leaders react to Trump’s first day in office

Republican President Donald Trump took the oath of office on Monday. However, WMNF’s Joshua Hightower reports that some lawmakers are concerned about what a second Trump presidency could mean for Floridians.

Dozens of people braved the cold weather Wednesday to show support for abortion rights. Pinellas NOW and other groups organized the rally for the anniversary of the U.S. Supreme Court’s 1973 Roe v. Wade decision.

