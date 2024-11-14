Donate Now!
Back
Donate Now!

The Scoop: Thurs. Nov. 14th, 2024, Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

Posted on by Sage Roberts
Share

Pushback against aquaculture project planned for Gulf off Sarasota

Environmental groups are pushing back against an aquaculture project, a deadline is approaching for public comment.

Red tide alert is issued in the area

Pinellas, Hillsborough, Manatee, Sarasota, Charlotte, and Lee counties, are all under alert for red tide.

Open enrollment for Obamacare is underway

The deadline to apply is January 15.

Tropical Depression Nineteen forms

If it evolves into a named storm it will be Sara.

The Scoop: Tampa Bay & Florida headlines by WMNF

The Scoop producer Sage Roberts

WMNF anchors Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Josh Holton, Seán Kinane
WMNF News Director Seán Kinane
WMNF reporters Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Josh Holton, Seán Kinane, Colleen Cole
Special thanks to Taylor Lovejoy and Corey Beltran.

Theme music, Fresh06, by Stian via archive.org – CC-BY-NC-SA 2.5
The Scoop logo by Robin Milcowitz / Greener Pixels / greenerpixels.com /

Tags
, , ,

You may also like

Via The Gabber Gulfport tree cut down by Winway Homes
Developer Winway cuts down Gulfport tree, but tempers go up: The Gabber

Gulfport's Mayor said of a Winway employee, “There’s nothing more...

srq new college
New College offers new ‘wokeness’ course this Spring

New College of Florida will offer a course studying “wokeness”...

USF breaks ground on new $340 million football stadium

University of South Florida is expected to receive a new...

potential Tropical Storm Sara or Hurricane Sara
Tropical Depression 19 forms; it’s moving slowly and could impact Florida as Sara

It is too soon to discuss any impacts that Florida...

Ways to listen

WMNF is listener-supported. That means we don't advertise like a commercial station, and we're not part of a university.

88.5FM
Apple & Android App wmnf.org
Smart Speaker

Ways to support

WMNF volunteers have fun providing a variety of needed services to keep your community radio station alive and kickin'.

Donate Planned Giving Employer Gift Matching Volunteer Donate a car Start a Fundraiser Donate Property

Follow us on Instagram

WMNF885
🎶 Don’t miss the WMNF's Live Music Showcase Replay featuring Divine AF! This Friday at 2pm dive into a multigenerational, LGBTQ collective blending Americana, Blues, Funk, and Soul into an unforgettable journey. Each song and performer brings a unique energy you won’t want to miss! 🔥 CLICK LISTEN IN LINKTREE #LiveMusicShowcase #DivineAF #WMNF #Americana #SoulfulSounds 🎙️ Tune in to Talking Animals with guest host Beverly Capshaw! 🐾🌿 Wed at 11 AM on WMNF Discover the wonders of The Green Swamp with naturalist Paul Jensen. From panthers to black bears, this vital habitat is teeming with wildlife you didn’t know was in your backyard! Don’t miss it! CLICK LISTEN IN LINKTREE! 🐊🐻 #WMNF#FloridaWildlife #GreenSwamp Do you LOVE Skipper's Smokehouse? 🎸 We know we do! 🥳 A HUGE thanks to all the incredible bands that rocked our Talking Heads Tribute Event! 🙌❤️ Thank you, Skippers, for always being the perfect spot with mouth-watering food! 🍔🍻 Check out these awesome pics by the Fantastic Jeffrey Moellering! 📸 Curious about what's next? Hit that events button and snag your tickets to join the fun! ➡️ wmnf.org See you at the next one! #Events #community #wmnf #LiveMusic #GoodTimes #SkippersSmokehouse 🎶✨ The WMNF RECORD SALE is November 16th from 11 AM to 4 PM, and what better way to celebrate than with a retro vinyl pic? 🎶✨ If you love vinyl as much as we do, be sure to stop by and check out our selection! Find your new favorite albums and support community radio - it’s a win-win! 🎧💿❤️ CLICK EVENTS IN LINKTREE FOR INFO! #WMNF #VinylLovers #CommunityRadio #throwbackthursday 🎶 This Friday on WMNF's Live Music Showcase! 🎶 Tune in for an interview & great music Ft. Rod Picott! Tune in for an interview & live music from Rod Picott! A former construction worker turned award-winning songwriter, Picott has released 12 albums & authored poetry collections & stories. Watch live on Facebook or listen via 88.5 on your radio dial or the #WMNF app! Don’t miss it! 🎤 #RodPicott #WMNF #LiveMusicShowcase #Nashville
WMNF 88.5 FM Tampa
It's The Music Thursday
Player position: