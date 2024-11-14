The Scoop: Thurs. Nov. 14th, 2024, Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

Pushback against aquaculture project planned for Gulf off Sarasota
Environmental groups are pushing back against an aquaculture project, a deadline is approaching for public comment.
Red tide alert is issued in the area
Pinellas, Hillsborough, Manatee, Sarasota, Charlotte, and Lee counties, are all under alert for red tide.
Open enrollment for Obamacare is underway
The deadline to apply is January 15.
Tropical Depression Nineteen forms
If it evolves into a named storm it will be Sara.
