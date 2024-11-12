Donate Now!
Open enrollment for the Affordable Care Act’s health insurance marketplace is underway

Posted on by Seán Kinane
Obamacare ACA
Affordable Care Act (ACA) by designer491 via iStock for WMNF News.

Affordable Care Act marketplace

Open enrollment for the Affordable Care Act's health insurance marketplace is underway.

On WMNF’s Tuesday Café we talked about how you can get help from a navigator to choose the Obamacare plan that’s best for you and to find out if you are eligible for financial assistance.

Our guest was Katie Roders Turner, the executive director of the Family Healthcare Foundation.

Open enrollment for the Affordable Care Act’s health insurance marketplace ends in mid-January (for coverage to begin by February). Enroll by December 15 for coverage to begin January 1, 2025.

Listen to the full show:

Most customers in the HealthCare.gov health insurance marketplace will be able to get financial assistance and coverage for as little as $10 per month or less.

One major change this year is that DACA (Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals) recipients are now eligible.

Connecting with navigators in Tampa Bay

Appointments with Navigators are in-person or through a virtual/phone appointment.

Watch this interview:

Also on Tuesday Café:

Sea turtles

We spoke with Clearwater Marine Aquarium’s Sea Turtle Conservation Program Manager, Carly Oakley about the nesting success of sea turtles on Pinellas County beaches this season and how sea turtle nests were impacted by the hurricanes.

Mosquito control in Florida

We heard a story about the ways that Florida municipalities deal with mosquitoes.

WMNF’s Tuesday Café

Tuesday Café airs live weekly on WMNF beginning at 10:06 a.m. ET.

You can listen live on 88.5 FM in Tampa Bay, on wmnf.org or on the WMNF Community Radio app.

You can watch replays on TBAE Network channels at 8:00 a.m and 2:00 p.m Tuesdays on Spectrum 636, Frontier 34 and watch.tbae.net. Or on demand.

You can listen anytime on demand on wmnf.org or by subscribing to the Tuesday Café podcast on your favorite podcast platform.

https://open.spotify.com/show/311qfxLFcO8F7ZvnjgZogD – WMNF’s Tuesday Café with Seán Kinane.
