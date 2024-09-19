Donate Now!
The Scoop: Thurs. Sept. 19, 2024, Tampa Bay & Florida headlines by WMNF

Posted on by Seán Kinane
Tampa Bay area counties see an alarming rise in school threats

On Wednesday, three more teenagers were arrested for threats made against schools in Manatee County.

U.S. Rep. Anna Paulina Luna says she was threatened

Luna wrote on X that her office “has received a very serious shooting threat.” She blamed Democrats for running a “division and hate campaign against Republicans.”

Florida vs. CDC on vax guidance

Florida officials are issuing statements that conflict with guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention about COVID-19 vaccines.

A massive spending plan for New College is approved

A multimillion-dollar plan to expand enrollment and continue other major changes at New College of Florida was approved Wednesday by the state university system’s Board of Governors, despite concerns about the cost.

Florida faculty are itching to leave

The Tampa Bay Times reports that A new survey shows nearly 40 percent of Florida faculty have applied to institutions in other states, mainly because of Florida’s political climate.

The Scoop: Tampa Bay & Florida headlines by WMNF

