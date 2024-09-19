The Scoop: Thurs. Sept. 19, 2024, Tampa Bay & Florida headlines by WMNF

On Wednesday, three more teenagers were arrested for threats made against schools in Manatee County.

U.S. Rep. Anna Paulina Luna says she was threatened

Luna wrote on X that her office “has received a very serious shooting threat.” She blamed Democrats for running a “division and hate campaign against Republicans.”

Florida officials are issuing statements that conflict with guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention about COVID-19 vaccines.

A multimillion-dollar plan to expand enrollment and continue other major changes at New College of Florida was approved Wednesday by the state university system’s Board of Governors, despite concerns about the cost.

Florida faculty are itching to leave

The Tampa Bay Times reports that A new survey shows nearly 40 percent of Florida faculty have applied to institutions in other states, mainly because of Florida’s political climate.

The Scoop: Tampa Bay & Florida headlines by WMNF

