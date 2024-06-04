The Scoop: Tues. June 4th, 2024 Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

WMNF’s Chris Young reports that Pro-Palestine activists gathered outside a Tampa courthouse during arraignments of the 13 arrested during the USF protest.

Burn Ban in Manatee County

The Manatee Board of County Commissioners enacted a burn ban during the hot and dry conditions of the area. Those who violate the ban could face fines of up to $500.

Electric school buses in Hillsborough County

Hillsborough County was one of five districts that received rebates for new electric school buses. The federal funding is for 20 school buses.

Extremist group The Proud Boys are self-governing

The Proud Boys are now a self-governing chapter in more than 40 states– including a chapter in west central Florida. Some members say they are prepared to go physical for former president Donal Trump this election.

A criminal investigation is underway for an Okaloosa County Sheriff

The Mother of a U.S. airman who was fatally shot by an Okaloosa County sheriff’s deputy in Florida, speaks up about the deputy termination. The mother agrees firing is a step in the right direction, but does not believe just has been served.

The Scoop: Tampa Bay & Florida headlines by WMNF

The Scoop producer Leah Burdick

WMNF anchors Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Josh Holton, Seán Kinane

WMNF News Director Seán Kinane

WMNF reporters Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Josh Holton, Seán Kinane, Colleen Cole

Special thanks to Taylor Lovejoy and Corey Beltran.

Theme music, Fresh06, by Stian via archive.org – CC-BY-NC-SA 2.5

https://archive.org/details/jamendo-001084/02.mp3

The Scoop logo by Robin Milcowitz / Greener Pixels / greenerpixels.com / WMNF