Donate Now!
Back
Support WMNF Contact

The Scoop: Tues. June 4th, 2024 Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

Posted on by Leah Burdick
Share

3 of the 13 USF protestors pled guilty

WMNF’s Chris Young reports that Pro-Palestine activists gathered outside a Tampa courthouse during arraignments of the 13 arrested during the USF protest.

Burn Ban in Manatee County

The Manatee Board of County Commissioners enacted a burn ban during the hot and dry conditions of the area. Those who violate the ban could face fines of up to $500.

Electric school buses in Hillsborough County

Hillsborough County was one of five districts that received rebates for new electric school buses. The federal funding is for 20 school buses.

Extremist group The Proud Boys are self-governing

The Proud Boys are now a self-governing chapter in more than 40 states– including a chapter in west central Florida. Some members say they are prepared to go physical for former president Donal Trump this election.

A criminal investigation is underway for an Okaloosa County Sheriff

The Mother of a U.S. airman who was fatally shot by an Okaloosa County sheriff’s deputy in Florida, speaks up about the deputy termination. The mother agrees firing is a step in the right direction, but does not believe just has been served.

The Scoop: Tampa Bay & Florida headlines by WMNF

The Scoop producer Leah Burdick

WMNF anchors Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Josh Holton, Seán Kinane
WMNF News Director Seán Kinane
WMNF reporters Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Josh Holton, Seán Kinane, Colleen Cole
Special thanks to Taylor Lovejoy and Corey Beltran.

Theme music, Fresh06, by Stian via archive.org – CC-BY-NC-SA 2.5
https://archive.org/details/jamendo-001084/02.mp3
The Scoop logo by Robin Milcowitz / Greener Pixels / greenerpixels.com / WMNF

Tags
, , , ,

You may also like

school classroom
Uninsured children can get their immunizations for free

Kids going back to school this year will need up-to-date...

Three defendants plead not guilty as pro-Palestine activists rally outside Tampa courthouse

Listen: 3 of the 13 defendants arrested during a protest...

LGBTQ pride
Gulfport raises the LGBTQ Pride flag; a Florida bill that died this year would have outlawed that

The city of Gulfport, Florida raised the Pride flag over...

Satellite image of Hurricane Irma in the Gulf of Mexico.
Get your hurricane disaster kit ready for this season

This hurricane season is forecast to be one of the...

Ways to listen

WMNF is listener-supported. That means we don't advertise like a commercial station, and we're not part of a university.

88.5FM
Apple & Android App wmnf.org
Smart Speaker

Ways to support

WMNF volunteers have fun providing a variety of needed services to keep your community radio station alive and kickin'.

Donate Planned Giving Volunteer Donate a car Start a Fundriser Donate Property

Follow us on Instagram

WMNF885
Help our Hosts reach their Goals and get your hands on exclusive WMNF HOST GEAR! We love seeing the best listeners in the world in our official swag! Help us keep this love and CommUnity growing! Call Now at 813-238-8001 or CLICK LISTEN IN LINKTREE TO GIVE! Get your WMNF SWAG just in time for summer! ☀️ Support community radio and turn heads with our awesome gear – it's a WIN-WIN! 🎉 Support your favorite host today! Just call us at 813-238-8001 or click to give online! 📞💻 CLICK DONATE IN LINKTREE TO GIVE! #donate #funddrive #wmnf Happy Throwback Thursday! 🎉 FundDrive Season is here, and we couldn’t resist sharing this awesome memory with you! Your support helps us continue spreading love and positivity throughout our local community and beyond. 🌟 Please consider donating to keep the good vibes going! ❤️ CLICK DONATE IN LINKTREE TO GIVE! #donate #funddrive #wmnf #TBT Summer Fund Drive starts TODAY! Summer days are best spent with WMNF 88.5! Whether you're lounging by the pool or hitting the beach, tune in to the sounds of summer on your favorite community radio station. Support us today and ensure that the tunes keep coming all season long! Let's Elevate the community together! CLICK DONATE IN LINKTREE TO GIVE! ✌️ #funddrive #wmnf #donate 🌊 Get ready to make waves this summer with WMNF 88.5! Our summer fund drive runs from May 29th to June 5th. 🎶📻 Show your support for Tampa Bay’s best station and snag some cool summer swag. Donate, enjoy great music and news, and help keep us on the airwaves. Don’t miss out—elevate your summer vibes with WMNF 88.5! 🌞🎉 CLICK DONATE IN LINKTREE TO GIVE!
WMNF 88.5 FM Tampa
It's The Music Tuesday
Player position: