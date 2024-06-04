The Scoop: Tues. June 4th, 2024 Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

3 of the 13 USF protestors pled guilty
WMNF’s Chris Young reports that Pro-Palestine activists gathered outside a Tampa courthouse during arraignments of the 13 arrested during the USF protest.
Burn Ban in Manatee County
The Manatee Board of County Commissioners enacted a burn ban during the hot and dry conditions of the area. Those who violate the ban could face fines of up to $500.
Electric school buses in Hillsborough County
Hillsborough County was one of five districts that received rebates for new electric school buses. The federal funding is for 20 school buses.
Extremist group The Proud Boys are self-governing
The Proud Boys are now a self-governing chapter in more than 40 states– including a chapter in west central Florida. Some members say they are prepared to go physical for former president Donal Trump this election.
A criminal investigation is underway for an Okaloosa County Sheriff
The Mother of a U.S. airman who was fatally shot by an Okaloosa County sheriff’s deputy in Florida, speaks up about the deputy termination. The mother agrees firing is a step in the right direction, but does not believe just has been served.
