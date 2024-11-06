The Scoop: Wed. Nov. 6th, 2024, Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

Donald Trump will be president again; he and Rick Scott each easily won Florida
Former President Donald Trump has been elected as the 47th president of the United States. The Associated Press called the race Wednesday morning after Trump won the key state of Wisconsin.
Florida’s recreational cannabis proposal falls short
A $150 million-plus effort to allow recreational use of marijuana in Florida fizzled out Tuesday, falling short of the needed 60 percent voter approval and delivering a major victory for Gov. Ron DeSantis on Amendment 3.
Florida’s abortion rights amendment is defeated
The Amendment 4 proposal that would have enshrined abortion rights in the Florida Constitution failed Tuesday, giving a major political victory to Gov. Ron DeSantis — and dealing a huge blow to abortion-rights supporters.
Tropical Storm Rafael developed into a hurricane
Tropical Storm Rafael strengthened into a hurricane overnight, which is the eleventh of the fall 2024 storm season. The Florida Keys will face rain, and possibilities of tornado and flood warnings later today.
WMNF
The Scoop producer Kiley Petracek
WMNF anchors Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Josh Holton, Seán Kinane
WMNF News Director Seán Kinane
WMNF reporters Chris Young, Seán Kinane, Meghan Bowman
Special thanks to Taylor Lovejoy and Corey Beltran.
Theme music, Fresh06, by Stian via archive.org – CC-BY-NC-SA 2.5