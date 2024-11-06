The Scoop: Wed. Nov. 6th, 2024, Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

Former President Donald Trump has been elected as the 47th president of the United States. The Associated Press called the race Wednesday morning after Trump won the key state of Wisconsin.

A $150 million-plus effort to allow recreational use of marijuana in Florida fizzled out Tuesday, falling short of the needed 60 percent voter approval and delivering a major victory for Gov. Ron DeSantis on Amendment 3.

The Amendment 4 proposal that would have enshrined abortion rights in the Florida Constitution failed Tuesday, giving a major political victory to Gov. Ron DeSantis — and dealing a huge blow to abortion-rights supporters.

Tropical Storm Rafael strengthened into a hurricane overnight, which is the eleventh of the fall 2024 storm season. The Florida Keys will face rain, and possibilities of tornado and flood warnings later today.

WMNF

The Scoop producer Kiley Petracek

WMNF anchors Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Josh Holton, Seán Kinane

WMNF News Director Seán Kinane

WMNF reporters Chris Young, Seán Kinane, Meghan Bowman

Special thanks to Taylor Lovejoy and Corey Beltran.

Theme music, Fresh06, by Stian via archive.org – CC-BY-NC-SA 2.5