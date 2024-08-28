Donate Now!
Back
Donate Now!

The Scoop: Weds. Aug. 28th, 2024, Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

Posted on by Leah Burdick
Share

Pinellas residents protest development proposal at Honeymoon Island State Park

WMNF’s Meghan Bowman reports on the protest of the proposed development of pickleball courts at Honeymoon Island State Park.

Hillsborough Schools ponder changing policy on emotional support animals

WMNF’s Chris Yong reports how getting an emotional support animal on a Hillsborough Public School’s campus may become more difficult.

Sloth fever is in Florida

U.S. health officials say more than 20 people returning to Florida from Cuba have been infected by Oropouche virus disease or sloth fever.

WMNF

The Scoop producer Leah Burdick

WMNF anchors Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Josh Holton, Seán Kinane
WMNF News Director Seán Kinane
WMNF reporters Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Josh Holton, Seán Kinane, Colleen Cole
Special thanks to Taylor Lovejoy and Corey Beltran.

Theme music, Fresh06, by Stian via archive.org – CC-BY-NC-SA 2.5
The Scoop logo by Robin Milcowitz / Greener Pixels / greenerpixels.com /

 

Tags
, , , ,

You may also like

DeSantis halts plans for pickleball, golf courses in state parks after backlash

The Great Outdoors Initiative is off the table.  Earlier this...

The Buzzzzz on Mosquito-Borne Viruses & Bird Flu in Florida

The plague of mosquito borne viruses threaten us in Florida...

Duke Energy gets approval for a multiyear rate agreement

Duke Energy of Florida will increase base rates by 2%,...

Omali Yeshitela, Uhuru
Uhuru 3 will go on trial in Tampa on Tuesday: They say charges are “absolutely absurd”

On Tuesday Café we spoke to two of the defendants...

Ways to listen

WMNF is listener-supported. That means we don't advertise like a commercial station, and we're not part of a university.

88.5FM
Apple & Android App wmnf.org
Smart Speaker

Ways to support

WMNF volunteers have fun providing a variety of needed services to keep your community radio station alive and kickin'.

Donate Planned Giving Volunteer Donate a car Start a Fundriser Donate Property

Follow us on Instagram

WMNF885
Tomorrow on WMNF's Live Music Showcase! Join us for the Fabulous ARIELLA a talented duo with a passion for blues, jazz and soul! Watch Live them Live on Facebook or Listen via 88.5 on your radio dial! #wmnf #Music #communityradio The Bowling with the Dudes and Dudettes event was an absolute blast! A big shoutout to our lovely Development Director, @ShariAkram, for capturing some fantastic moments. The competition was fierce and everyone had a great time. Without further ado, here are the winners: 🏆 1st Place: Team Greaves Construction 🥈 2nd Place: Team King's Court 🎳 Individual Highest Score: Carl Vervisch (187) Check out the photos and feel free to share fun bowling photos of your own! #WMNF #Events #Community 🎉 Exciting News! 🎉 Big congratulations to Meghan for receiving the National Edward R. Murrow Award! 🎙️ For those who might not know, Meghan is our incredibly talented Assistant News Director here at WMNF 88.5 FM, and she’s also a proud recent graduate of the University of South Florida. 🐂💚 Let’s give Meghan a huge round of applause! 👏👏 Drop your congratulations in the comments below and help us celebrate this outstanding achievement! 🎊 Well done, Meghan! 🌟 #wmnfnewsteam #communityradio #wmnf #edwardrmurrowaward FRIDAY ON WMNF's Live Music Showcase Tune in for the Fantastic Damon Fowler an American electric blues and blues rock singer, guitarist, and songwriter. All music noted that Throwback to an unforgettable visit from the incredibly talented @iammwiza It's been a while since we had the pleasure of hosting him in our studio, but those golden vocals remain fresh in our minds and continue to keep us grooving. If you're a fan of jazzy, smooth vibes, his music is a must-add to your playlist! #wmnf #Music #communityradio
WMNF 88.5 FM Tampa
Latin Jazz & Salsa
Player position: