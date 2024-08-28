The Scoop: Weds. Aug. 28th, 2024, Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

Pinellas residents protest development proposal at Honeymoon Island State Park
WMNF’s Meghan Bowman reports on the protest of the proposed development of pickleball courts at Honeymoon Island State Park.
Hillsborough Schools ponder changing policy on emotional support animals
WMNF’s Chris Yong reports how getting an emotional support animal on a Hillsborough Public School’s campus may become more difficult.
Sloth fever is in Florida
U.S. health officials say more than 20 people returning to Florida from Cuba have been infected by Oropouche virus disease or sloth fever.
