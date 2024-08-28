The Scoop: Weds. Aug. 28th, 2024, Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

WMNF’s Meghan Bowman reports on the protest of the proposed development of pickleball courts at Honeymoon Island State Park.

WMNF’s Chris Yong reports how getting an emotional support animal on a Hillsborough Public School’s campus may become more difficult.

Sloth fever is in Florida

U.S. health officials say more than 20 people returning to Florida from Cuba have been infected by Oropouche virus disease or sloth fever.

WMNF

The Scoop producer Leah Burdick

WMNF anchors Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Josh Holton, Seán Kinane

WMNF News Director Seán Kinane

WMNF reporters Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Josh Holton, Seán Kinane, Colleen Cole

Special thanks to Taylor Lovejoy and Corey Beltran.

Theme music, Fresh06, by Stian via archive.org – CC-BY-NC-SA 2.5

The Scoop logo by Robin Milcowitz / Greener Pixels / greenerpixels.com /