The Scoop: Weds. July 3rd, 2024 Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

Hurricane Beryl is passing Jamaica today

This major storm is going across southern Jamaica today. Beryl is forecasted to hit the Cayman Islands tomorrow.

WMNF’s Chris Young reports how protesters outside a low-income housing complex denounced mistreatment from a property manager.

How the Supreme Court decision will impact GOP calls for Garland to testify

The U.S. House voted for Attorney General Merrick Garland in contempt last month, due to not releasing tapes of Special Counsel Robert Hur’s interview with the president. But, the whole thing might be over after Monday’s ruling on presidential immunity.

WMNF’s Tyler Oldano reports experts say heavy downpours can overwhelm drainage systems and cause flooding.

The Scoop: Tampa Bay & Florida headlines by WMNF

The Scoop producer Leah Burdick

WMNF anchors Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Josh Holton, Seán Kinane

WMNF News Director Seán Kinane

WMNF reporters Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Josh Holton, Seán Kinane, Colleen Cole

Special thanks to Taylor Lovejoy and Corey Beltran.

Theme music, Fresh06, by Stian via archive.org – CC-BY-NC-SA 2.5

https://archive.org/details/jamendo-001084/02.mp3

The Scoop logo by Robin Milcowitz / Greener Pixels / greenerpixels.com /