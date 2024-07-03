Donate Now!
The Scoop: Weds. July 3rd, 2024 Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

Posted on by Leah Burdick
Hurricane Beryl is passing Jamaica today

This major storm is going across southern Jamaica today. Beryl is forecasted to hit the Cayman Islands tomorrow.

St. Petersburg family says they are unfairly facing eviction

WMNF’s Chris Young reports how protesters outside a low-income housing complex denounced mistreatment from a property manager.

How the Supreme Court decision will impact GOP calls for Garland to testify

The U.S. House voted for Attorney General Merrick Garland in contempt last month, due to not releasing tapes of Special Counsel Robert Hur’s interview with the president. But, the whole thing might be over after Monday’s ruling on presidential immunity.

Flood experts say people should get prepared before a storm hits

WMNF’s Tyler Oldano reports experts say heavy downpours can overwhelm drainage systems and cause flooding.

