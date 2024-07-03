The Scoop: Weds. July 3rd, 2024 Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

Hurricane Beryl is passing Jamaica today
This major storm is going across southern Jamaica today. Beryl is forecasted to hit the Cayman Islands tomorrow.
St. Petersburg family says they are unfairly facing eviction
WMNF’s Chris Young reports how protesters outside a low-income housing complex denounced mistreatment from a property manager.
How the Supreme Court decision will impact GOP calls for Garland to testify
The U.S. House voted for Attorney General Merrick Garland in contempt last month, due to not releasing tapes of Special Counsel Robert Hur’s interview with the president. But, the whole thing might be over after Monday’s ruling on presidential immunity.
Flood experts say people should get prepared before a storm hits
WMNF’s Tyler Oldano reports experts say heavy downpours can overwhelm drainage systems and cause flooding.
The Scoop: Tampa Bay & Florida headlines by WMNF
The Scoop producer Leah Burdick
WMNF anchors Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Josh Holton, Seán Kinane
WMNF News Director Seán Kinane
WMNF reporters Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Josh Holton, Seán Kinane, Colleen Cole
Special thanks to Taylor Lovejoy and Corey Beltran.
Theme music, Fresh06, by Stian via archive.org – CC-BY-NC-SA 2.5
https://archive.org/details/jamendo-001084/02.mp3
The Scoop logo by Robin Milcowitz / Greener Pixels / greenerpixels.com /