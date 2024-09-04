The Scoop: Weds. Sept. 4th, 2024, Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

Trial for four activists accused of interfering in U.S. election began Tuesday

Four activists accused of illegally acting as Russian agents to help interfere in the U.S. election began.

WMNF’s Chris Young reports how the jails in Pinellas County are seriously overcrowded, due to a law signed in 2023 by Governor Ron DeSantis.

Florida Attorney General, Ashley Moody, filed a lawsuit yesterday surrounding a violation of the handling of record requests for immigration practices.

The meteorology company AccuWeather has scaled back predictions for this year’s hurricane season, forecasting 16 to 20 named storms.

Confirmed cases of Sloth Fever in Florida counties

Hillsborough, Sarasota, Polk, and Miami-Dade counties have confirmed cases of the Oropouche virus, also known as sloth fever, transmitted from fly and mosquito bites.

The Scoop: Tampa Bay & Florida headlines by WMNF

