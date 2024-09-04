Donate Now!
The Scoop: Weds. Sept. 4th, 2024, Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

Posted on by Leah Burdick
Trial for four activists accused of interfering in U.S. election began Tuesday

Four activists accused of illegally acting as Russian agents to help interfere in the U.S. election began.

Pinellas County jail overcrowding problem 

WMNF’s Chris Young reports how the jails in Pinellas County are seriously overcrowded, due to a law signed in 2023 by Governor Ron DeSantis.

Florida Attorney General files lawsuit against federal agencies 

Florida Attorney General, Ashley Moody, filed a lawsuit yesterday surrounding a violation of the handling of record requests for immigration practices.

Hurricane forecasters scale back predictions 

The meteorology company AccuWeather has scaled back predictions for this year’s hurricane season, forecasting 16 to 20 named storms.

Confirmed cases of Sloth Fever in Florida counties

Hillsborough, Sarasota, Polk, and Miami-Dade counties have confirmed cases of the Oropouche virus, also known as sloth fever, transmitted from fly and mosquito bites.

The Scoop: Tampa Bay & Florida headlines by WMNF

The Scoop producer Leah Burdick

WMNF anchors Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Josh Holton, Seán Kinane
WMNF News Director Seán Kinane
WMNF reporters Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Josh Holton, Seán Kinane, Colleen Cole
Special thanks to Taylor Lovejoy and Corey Beltran.

Theme music, Fresh06, by Stian via archive.org – CC-BY-NC-SA 2.5
The Scoop logo by Robin Milcowitz / Greener Pixels / greenerpixels.com /

