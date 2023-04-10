The Scoop: WMNF’s daily digest of news headlines for Monday, April 10th, 2023

Share this:

Black Lives Matter demonstrator files lawsuit

Attorneys for a “Pasco County man who was charged and acquitted of battery on a law enforcement officer during a Black Lives Matter demonstration in 2020 have filed a federal lawsuit against the city of New Port Richey.” The Tampa Bay Times reports that the lawsuit by Marlowe Jones “also names the former police chief, the mayor and other city officials. He is seeking $2 million in damages.” The lawsuit “cites historical incidents that it claims demonstrate a pattern of discrimination and also asserts that the city continues to harass Jones, including during an incident when they came to his home with guns drawn.” You can hear WMNF’s previous coverage of allegations of discrimination by New Port Richey at wmnf.org, or at the links below.

Florida mangrove preservation

Last week, The Nature Conservancy Florida released new data supporting the coastal protection and ecosystem benefits provided by mangrove forests.

State falsifies COVID-19 data

The state of Florida has once again falsified its COVID-19 data. A state analysis that was the basis of a highly criticized recommendation from Florida’s surgeon general cautioning young men against getting the COVID-19 vaccine omitted information that showed catching the virus could increase the risk of a cardiac-related death much more than getting the shot. That’s according to drafts of the analysis obtained by the Tampa Bay Times. The recommendation made by Florida Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo last fall ran counter to the advice provided by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Ladapo was appointed by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in 2021. He has drawn scrutiny over his shared resistance with the Republican governor to COVID-19 vaccine mandates.

Tallahassee protestors find new protest location

Protesters, including Democratic Party chair Nikki Fried and Senate Minority Leader Lauren Book, were arrested at Tallahassee City Hall last week. The group had been advocating for abortion access after a proposed six-week ban passed in the Florida Senate. Now, the Leon County Courthouse will host the protesters.

Concealed permitless carry

Last week Gov. Ron DeSantis signed into law a measure that would allow people to carry a concealed gun without a permit in Florida. It is set to take effect on July 1st. The measure received pushback from Democrats before it passed mid-way through the legislative session.

DeSantis election trail

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is set to make his first public appearance in South Carolina. That’s a state where votes will be critical if he launches an expected 2024 presidential bid. A State Senator tells The Associated Press that he will host DeSantis for an event next Wednesday. DeSantis has undertaken a brisk travel schedule in recent weeks as he promotes his “Florida Blueprint” tour to Pennsylvania, New York and Michigan. The travel allows DeSantis to lay out some of his policy achievements in Florida, setting up possible contrasts with potential rivals, including former President Trump. He is also expected to travel to Japan, Israel and South Korea in the coming months.

Information from the Florida Public Radio network, News Service of Florida and Associated Press was used in this report.