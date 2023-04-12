The Scoop: WMNF’s daily digest of news headlines for Wednesday, April 12th, 2023

Share this:

Union restriction bill heads to House

With the Senate already giving approval, a controversial proposal that would place new restrictions on public-employee unions is ready to go to the full House. The House State Affairs Committee yesterday approved the House version of the proposal, sponsored by Republican Representative Dean Black from Jacksonville. The bill would make a series of changes, such as preventing dues from being deducted from most workers’ paychecks. The restrictions would not apply to unions representing law-enforcement officers, correctional officers and firefighters. Union members from across the state spoke against the bill yesterday. The proposal has moved forward after the Florida Education Association teachers union was a key backer of Democrat Charlie Crist’s unsuccessful bid last year to unseat Republican Governor Ron DeSantis. The Senate voted 23-17 on March 29 to pass its version of the bill.

Artificial reef to be built off Pinellas coast

The Pinellas County Department of Solid Waste is planning to deploy a new artificial reef after receiving a grant in January from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

Drag show legislation

The Senate approved a measure yesterday aimed at blocking venues from admitting kids to “adult live performances.” While the proposal doesn’t specifically mention drag shows, the bill defines “adult live performances” as quote “any show, exhibition, or other presentation that is performed in front of a live audience and in whole or in part, depicts or simulates nudity, sexual conduct, sexual excitement, specific sexual activities, … lewd conduct, or the lewd exposure of prosthetic or imitation genitals or breasts.” Unquote. It also has moved forward after Governor Ron DeSantis’ administration took steps such as filing a complaint against the Hyatt Regency Miami hotel for hosting a “Drag Queen Christmas” event in December, alleging minors were allowed to see the show. The complaint seeks to have the hotel’s liquor license revoked. The Republican-controlled Senate voted 28-12 along party lines to pass the bill, a day after Republican Representative Webster Barnaby, likened transgender men and women to “mutants,” “demons” and “imps” during debate on a separate proposal that would restrict which bathrooms people can use. The live-performance bill, sponsored by Jacksonville Republican Clay Yarborough, also would prohibit local governments from issuing public permits for events that could expose children to the targeted behavior. Critics said that could effectively shut down local pride parades.

New bill protects pregnant inmates

A bill advanced yesterday in the state house that would provide increased protections for pregnant women in the criminal justice system. The bill stems from the death of a baby born in a Florida jail.

Pasco County local elections

Three cities in Pasco County will have new mayors, and almost 10% of voters turned out for the municipal elections yesterday according to the County Elections website.

In Port Richey current Mayor Scott Trembley lost to John Eric Hoover, won with 57% of votes.

Chopper Davis was elected as Mayor of New Port Richey with 48.2% of the vote — with only 12 more votes than her opponent Kate Connolly with Wayne Scott only receiving far fewer votes than them. This race was not close enough for a recount.

For the City of Zephyrhills, voters elected Melonie Monson as mayor, with 59% of the vote. The current Mayor Gene Whitfield has served since 2014.

Voters in Zephyrhills elected Steve Spina, who received more than 60% of the vote, defeating Seat 2 council member Wallace Alan Knight. Voters also decided to increase the terms of the mayor and council members from three to four years.

Trump team seeks trial delay

An attorney for Donald Trump is seeking a one-month delay in the trial regarding a columnist’s claims that Trump raped her in a department store dressing room in the 1990s. Attorney Joseph Tacopina contends that Trump’s right to a fair trial depends on a “cooling off” period following the former president’s arraignment last week in a criminal case. The trial for E. Jean Carroll’s lawsuit against Trump is set for April 25. In a letter Tuesday to Judge Lewis A. Kaplan, Tacopina cited what he called “the recent deluge of prejudicial media coverage” surrounding Trump’s arrest and court appearance related to allegations that he paid hush money to an adult film star, Stormy Daniels.

Information from the Florida Public Radio network, News Service of Florida and Associated Press was used in this report.