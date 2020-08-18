Today only: free mask distribution in St. Pete

Share this:

If you need a reusable face covering to keep you protected during the coronavirus pandemic, you can get a free reusable one in St. Pete.

St. Petersburg Fire Rescue is hosting a drive-through event to distribute reusable cloth face masks. According to a press release from St. Pete Fire Rescue, the masks “were provided to the City of St. Petersburg’s Office of Emergency Management by the Department of Health and Human Services.”

Masks are available on Tuesday, August 18, 2020, from 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m or until supplies run out at Gladden Park Recreation Center, 3901 30th Ave. N. in St. Petersburg.

It’s a drive-through event, so residents remain in their vehicles while driving through the parking lot to pick up face masks. It’s also possible to pick up masks through walk-up. But everyone must wear a face covering.

Each adult and child over the age of two will receive a pack of five reusable masks, up to a maximum of eight packs per vehicle.

St. Petersburg Fire Rescue says, “Masks will be distributed on a first come first served basis while supplies last. We hope that these masks will help keep members of our communities healthy and safe.”